Reforms, innovation driving force for Nigeria’s energy sector transformation — FG

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri and his gas counterpart, Ekperikpe Ekpo, have attributed the resurgence in Nigeria’s energy sector to bold reforms, strategic policies and innovative infrastructure development taken by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which led to a rise in investors’ confidence globally.

Speaking on the oil industry outlook, Lokpobiri stated that Nigeria is firmly back on the global investment map, which he attributed to renewed investor interest in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to a transparent, predictable, and investor-friendly operating environment.

According to a statement by Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Chris Ugwuegbulam, made available to Tribune Online on Tuesday in Abuja, the confidence was evident in the rising inflow of investments into Nigeria’s energy sector over the past year.

While highlighting the strategic importance of the sector to national development, Lokpobiri stated that oil and gas account for over 80 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, as he revealed a steady rise in crude oil production, citing the most recent data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

He said, “Over the last year, so much has happened. When we stood here last year, we were doing about 1.3 million barrels per day, but today, as at the last report I had from NUPRC, which I have here, we are doing about 1.745 million barrels per day.”

Lokpobiri stressed the need to sustain the positive trajectory to meet both domestic and international energy obligations.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, in his own remarks, emphasised the pivotal role of natural gas in Nigeria’s journey toward economic transformation, industrialization and net-zero ambition while describing the Decade of Gas Initiative as more than just a slogan but a national strategy focused on harnessing Nigeria’s over 200 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves to deliver widespread socio-economic benefits.

According to him, the government’s approach includes infrastructure expansion, policy reforms, and strategic collaborations aimed at deepening gas utilisation across all segments of the economy.

“Through the Decade of Gas Initiative, we are focused on translating our vast gas wealth into tangible socio-economic benefits. This includes driving industrialisation, expanding power generation, increasing domestic LPG usage, deepening gas-to-transport adoption, and growing gas export capacity,” Ekpo stated.

Speaking on the significance of recent reforms and institutional interventions, Ekpo noted that the full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has enhanced regulatory clarity and boosted Nigeria’s global competitiveness, particularly in the gas and deepwater sectors.

He highlighted the activation of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) and the clearance of legacy debts owed to gas producers as critical steps that have improved project viability and investor confidence.

On global and regional partnerships, Ekpo pointed to key milestones in ongoing infrastructure projects, such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) and Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas pipelines as he reiterated Nigeria’s leadership role in major transnational projects, including the West African Gas Pipeline, the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline, and the Nigeria-Equatorial Guinea Gas project, saying they are essential to achieving regional energy integration, cross-border trade and long-term economic prosperity.

