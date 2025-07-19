Reforms: Cuba scraps 60-year age limit for presidential candidates

Cuba has officially scrapped the maximum age limit of 60 for presidential candidates, following the approval of a constitutional reform by the country’s National Assembly on Friday.

The reform, which will take effect starting from the 2028 presidential elections, is part of a broader set of changes aimed at updating Cuba’s political framework while maintaining core elements of its socialist ideology.

The measure, approved by the Council of State, eliminates age restrictions for Cuba presidential candidates deemed to be in good physical and mental condition, and with a history of loyalty and revolutionary values, according to National Assembly President Esteban Lazo.

While the minimum age requirement of 35 and the two-term, five-year limit for the presidency remain intact, the removal of the upper age limit opens the door for older political figures to remain viable contenders for Cuba’s highest office.

Among the first to vote in favour of the reform was Raúl Castro, 94, who still holds a seat in the National Assembly and remains an influential figure in Cuban politics despite officially stepping down from leadership roles.

Current President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who is 65, first assumed office in 2018 and secured a second term in 2023. So far, no official successor has been named within the ruling Communist Party.

The 2019 constitutional reform, which initially introduced both presidential age and term limits, marked a significant departure from Cuba’s previous political tradition, which had been dominated for decades by the Castro brothers, Fidel and Raúl.

Fidel Castro led the island nation for nearly half a century until illness forced him to step down in 2006. He formally handed over power to his brother Raúl, who became president in 2008 at age 76. Fidel died in 2016.

Raúl Castro served as Cuba’s president until 2018 and retired as Communist Party First Secretary in 2021, completing the generational transition of leadership to Díaz-Canel.

The move to remove the presidential age limit comes at a time when Cuba faces its most severe economic crisis in 30 years, marked by widespread shortages of food and fuel, frequent power outages, and a mass wave of emigration.

Officials have not directly linked the constitutional reform to the ongoing economic situation, but observers say the change may provide the government with more flexibility in choosing experienced leaders amid national uncertainty.

With the 2028 elections still several years away, the lifting of the age cap has already sparked debate over Cuba’s future leadership and the evolving role of older political figures in the country’s tightly controlled political landscape.

AFP

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

