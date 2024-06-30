The Anglican Bishop, Diocese On The Lake, Rt Rev.Chijioke Oti has admonished Nigerians to reflect on where they will spend eternity.

Preaching at the burial church service of the late mother of the former deputy governor of Imo State, Ugoeze Malinda Chikanele Madumere, at Achi Mbieri in Mbaitoli Council Area of Imo State, Bishop Oti highlighted that it would amount to double jeopardy if after suffering in this world one finds himself in hell fire.

He described death as a price that every mortal must pay.

He said, “Death is a misery and a price everybody must pay, this is where God is greater than every human being. We urge the will of God to be done in our lives. We cannot run away from death.”

The clergyman submitted that there is life after death and what is important to humanity is eternal life of glory, where there is no sorrow and pain.

According to him, “the life we live does not belong to us, adding that God gave everybody this life, and we must choose between everlasting life and hell fire.”

Bishop Oti described the late Ugoeze Madumere as a true woman of God, imbibed with the fear of God, maintained that she was an embodiment of humility and truthfulness and affected all that came in contact with her with love and compassion

The prelate emphasized that God is a righteous God that judges humans rightly and in the judgement of God, you do not need a lawyer to defend you.

According to him, all our deeds are recorded daily and as one appears this will manifest before God.

He said: “After death, judgement follows, and he Judges faithfully, all our deeds are open before God. All the judgements are written on a daily basis, there is no room for compromise. All must be prepared to give an account of his life history before God Almighty ”

Speaking, Governor Hope Uzodimma enjoined Nigerians to always leave a legacy which will enable society and prosperity to remember with fun memories.

The Governor who was represented by deputy Lady Chinyere Ekomaru highlighted that Ugoeze Madumere lived a life worthy of emulation and enjoined the citizenry to emulate same.

According to him, Ugoeze was a God-fearing and devoted Christian. He indicated that she was a shining light to the society.

The ceremony attracted dignitaries across the country such as the former governor of the state, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Chinyere Ekomaru, Hon. Uche Onyeagocha, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, former NUJ chairman, Fidel Onyeneke Hon. Kezie Ugazechi, Chief Chukwuma Ekomaru and host of others.

