Refer Buratai, others to EFCC, Falana tells Buhari

By Lanre Adewole - Lagos
Leading rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana has asked that the alleged missing arms money under the leadership of the immediate service chiefs, be referred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation.

In a short statement Friday night, the senior advocate of Nigeria, said a direct probe by President Muhammadu Buhari as promised by the office of the National Security Adviser, would be wasteful and diversionary.

The senior lawyer also hinted at a future comprehensive response to the brewing saga.

He also wanted the ambassadorial appointments of the retired military leaders, halted, until every dime of the said fund, is accounted for.

He said, “A probe is wasteful, diversionary and unwarranted. The case should be referred to the EFCC for investigation because it is a serious economic crime.

“The report of the Presidential Panel on Arms Procurement which probed the looting of $15 billion earmarked for purchase of arms was eventually forwarded to the EFCC.

“The ambassadorial appointments of the ex-service chiefs have to be suspended by President Buhari until they account for every dime of the fund.”

