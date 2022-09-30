Reel Life – Pioneer NTA DG, Engr. Vincent Maduka Presents Memoir

Engineer Vincent Maduka, pioneer Director General of the Nigeria Television Authority, is set to present his Memoir titled: “The Reel Life: My Years Managing Public Service Television” on Thursday, 13th October, 2022 at the AGIP Hall, MUSON Centre, Lagos.

The thought-provoking and irresistible African broadcasting history and page-turner will be reviewed by veteran journalist, advertising guru, and publisher Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi with Dr. Yemi Farounbi & Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye. The Presentation will be led Alhaji Kashim Imam, President, King’s College Old Boys Association(KCOB) with Prince Yemisi Shyllon Founder/CEO – OYASAF; Mr. Herbert Wigwe CEO – Access Bank Plc; Dr. John Momoh

Chairman/CEO – Channels Television; Mr. Biodun Dabiri, Chairman – Lekki Free Trade Zone; and, Dr. Isioma Eziashi

Dir. – Sermatech MJB Nig. Ltd. The event will be chaired by Dr. Micheal Omolayole.

The book (Reel Life) published under the imprint of SQS Publishing chronicles the history of public broadcasting service in Africa from a Nigerian perspective based on the working and personal account of the author, Engr. Vincent Maduka, as former General Manager of WNTV, 1973-1977; the 1st Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority, 1977-1986; and, a lesser extent as pioneer Consultant/CEO of Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC).

Reel Life is reported to be a masterpiece on Nigeria’s broadcasting history, bold and transparent public leadership, governance and finance of a public organization, and television content as a tool for forging national unity and a catalyst for national mass mobilization and social change. It is regarded as a must-read for all followers and students of mass communication, history, politics, and leadership in Nigeria.