Ghana’s state-owned electricity company has announced a three-week power interruption due to reduced gas supply from Nigeria.

The gas reduction, which started on Wednesday, is attributed to maintenance work being carried out by a gas supplier in Nigeria.

This situation has led to a decrease in power generation capacity across Ghana.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, emphasising the need for load shedding to manage electricity distribution efficiently. The statement reads:

“The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) wish to inform the public about the implementation of a load management programme due to a gas supply shortfall from Nigeria.

“This is necessary to maintain system stability and reliability during the three-week maintenance period of the gas supply infrastructure.”

ECG assured the public that it is collaborating closely with other stakeholders in the power sector to optimise available resources and minimise the impact on consumers.

The companies are committed to effectively managing the disruptions to ensure that essential services remain uninterrupted during the reduced gas supply period.

