Reduce your crave to acquire wealth, Catholic Bishops tell politicians

Catholic Bishops have cautioned politicians in the West Africa Sun-Region on their never-ending crave for personal aggrandisement and acquisition of wealth at the expense of the population.

This is contained in a communiqué Issued at the end of 4th General Assembly of Reunion of Episcopal Conferences of West Africa (RECOWA), held in Abuja.

The meeting with the theme “Fratelli Tutti: Path to Build Brotherhood and Sustainable Peace in West Africa” had in attendance Catholic Bishops from the 16 countries of the West African Sub-region.

In the Communiqué read by the Bishop, Diocese of Oyo, Most Reverend Emmanuel Badejo on behalf of the newly elected President of RECOWA, Most Reverend Alexis Touabli YOULOU, also called on Christian politicians, business men and others to to live out their Christian vocation in fighting corruption, ethnocentrism, sectionalism.

The communiqué reads: “As Church, we call on politicians, other leaders and indeed our people to order in their never-ending craving for self-aggrandisement and acquisition of wealth. We urge Christian politicians, traditional rulers, technocrats, professionals, especially those in the media, business men and women, and indeed all our people to live out their Christian vocation in fighting corruption, ethnocentrism, sectionalism, and all forms of injustice in society.

We strongly denounce the policies and practices of our governments and leaders who facilitate and permit the exploitation and marginalisation of our people and endanger the future of our children. Tragically some individuals engaged in acts of violence and terrorism have aggravated the state of insecurity in our subregion. We call on all never to grow weary in denouncing and rooting out such evils in our midst.





The communiqué further stated that the Bishops recognise the inherent dangers in our current society.

“We count greatly on the flickers of hope resonating in various spheres. We remain optimistic that none of the problems bedeviling our subregion is insurmountable. However, we need to work together, with like minds in politics, religion, economics, social life, the media, in synergy to fight against all forms of man ‘s inhumanity to man.”

On the Bishops’ concrete considerations, the communiqué said “in our deliberations, it became evident that Fratelli Tutti can help us in our responsibility of engendering effective pastoral governance and greater social friendship in West Africa and in the entire world.

“We all, bishops, priests, consecrated persons and the lay faithful are reminded that we are, as Jesus emphasized, the salt of the earth Mtt. 5, 13 ff. Given that many of our people are suffering, we are admonished to show greater Christian commitment to alleviate their sorrows and give them reason to continue living.

“The past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic made us recognize that at the end of the day we are all one family. It opened our eyes to the fact that we cannot face our problems alone or in isolation. Therefore, we must guard against the culture of indifference and individualism.

“We must always come together in solidarity to work for our common good. The example of the good Samaritan in the gospel must compel us to admire the attitude of the Samaritan towards the Jewish brother. We recall that the priest and the Levite passed him by, indifferent to his needs.

“One is truly touched by the risk taken by this Samaritan. It was Pope Francis who juxta-posed the role of those who alleviate the sufferings of others and those who simply pass by the suffering of others. We bishops therefore urge Christians and all people of good will in our sub region to overcome various barriers so as to reach out to others in need.

“We feel called to give stronger witness to our Christian values. Our people are hungry, dehumanised and suffering; our youth are exposed to life-threatening adventures on the high seas in their bid to discover greener pastures in overseas countries. We are called upon to give hope to these people.”

On the new leadership of RECOWA, the Communiqué noted that “at the end of our deliberations, we held elections and the following emerged as the leaders of the reunion for the next three years; Most Reverend Alexis Touabli YOULOU, diocese of Agboville Cote D‘ivoire, President, Most Reverend Joseph Kwaku AFRIFAH-AGYEKUM, bishop of Koforidua, first vice President and Most Reverend José Lampra CA , Bissau, second vice President.

“Also elected to run the secretariat of the reunion are Father Vitalis Anaehobi, Secretary General, Nigeria, Father Vincent de Paul BORO deputy Secretary General and Father Celestine Sagna, second deputy Secretary.”