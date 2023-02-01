Redesign currency: CBN hoarding new naira notes, Gov Badaru alleges

“You can see by yourself, people spending nights at ATMs queuing to withdraw cash from the commercial banks”

The Jigawa State Governor Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has expressed concern about the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) following shortage of new naira notes.

The governor made the disclosure Wednesday through the state’s commissioner of finance and economic development, Babangida Umar Gantsa.

According to him, “the Jigawa state governor Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar is seriously worried on the difficulties created by the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN on redesigned currency policy and inadequate supply of cash to commercial banks”.

Governor Badaru explained that the people in the State were suffering as a result of paralysing economic activities and other social lives due to the unavailability of new naira notes in circulation.

“Worried by the situation, he (Mr Governor) asked me to go round the commercial banks in the capital city where the bank managers confirmed to me that the Central Bank of Nigeria refusing them enough cash to load at the ATM for people to withdraw,” Gantsa said.

“There is one ATM point where I counted 215 people waiting to withdraw cash. In other banks, ATM there is more than 250 in one ATM point. They said many of them spend nights there.”

He added that “the problems had already crippled the Point of Sales (POS) businesses in the State as a result of lack of new naira note”.

