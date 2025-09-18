Redefining African Leadership: Pressdia, The Stellar Academy unite for Boycode Bootcamp 4.0

Pressdia, Africa’s leading press release and media distribution platform trusted by thousands of brands, entrepreneurs, and organisations across the continent for delivering credible, high-visibility media coverage, officially partnered with The Stellar Academy on 3rd of September 2025 to support Boycode Bootcamp 4.0, a transformative program redefining what it means to grow up African, male, and future-ready.

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to amplifying stories that matter and fostering Africa’s next generation of leaders.

Following the successful partnership between Laerryblue Media and The Stellar Academy last year, Pressdia steps in as this year’s official media partner, marking the next phase of a collaboration set to reach even greater heights.

“Stories shape culture, and narratives shape nations. At Pressdia, we are committed to amplifying stories that matter,” said Olanrewaju Alaka, Founder of Pressdia. “Partnering with The Stellar Academy for Boycode Bootcamp 4.0 allows us to bring these transformative journeys to a wider audience and showcase the potential of Africa’s youth.”

Boycode Bootcamp 4.0, run by The Stellar Academy, equips participants with mentorship, leadership training, and practical skills to thrive in today’s dynamic world. The program goes beyond traditional learning, emphasizing resilience, creativity, and ethical leadership. Through Pressdia’s media support, these stories of growth and impact will reach communities across Africa and beyond, inspiring a new generation of young leaders.

Olanrewaju Alaka, a public relations and reputation management expert, seasoned communications strategist, and crisis management professional with over a decade of experience across Nigeria and beyond, founded Pressdia to help brands and organizations gain visibility, build credibility, and drive meaningful growth. He leads Laerryblue Media, a strategic communications and marketing company helping brands gain visibility, build credibility, and accelerate growth, which powers Pressdia.

“By joining forces with The Stellar Academy, we are not just telling stories; we are shaping narratives of resilience, leadership, and impact,” added Alaka. “This partnership underscores our commitment to fostering visibility for Africa’s next generation of changemakers and ensuring their achievements are celebrated widely.”

The collaboration also highlights the critical role of storytelling in leadership development. Participants in Boycode Bootcamp 4.0 will gain visibility for their initiatives, ideas, and projects, inspiring others while cultivating a culture of purpose-driven leadership. Through mentorship and media amplification, the program nurtures confidence, practical skills, and the ability to navigate complex social and professional environments.

“Boycode Bootcamp 4.0 represents the future of African leadership, and Pressdia is proud to be part of this journey,” concluded Olanrewaju Alaka. “Together, we are ensuring these stories echo far and wide, inspiring youth and communities across the continent, and demonstrating the transformative power of strategic storytelling.”

Through this partnership, Pressdia and The Stellar Academy are setting a new standard for impactful media collaborations that empower, elevate, and celebrate Africa’s emerging leaders. By combining mentorship, skill development, and media amplification, this collaboration is poised to make a lasting impact on the continent’s narrative of leadership and success.

