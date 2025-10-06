Redeemer’s varsity to graduate 185 first-class students at 17th convocation

The management of Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, on Monday disclosed that the citadel of learning would be graduating the highest number of first-class graduates, totalling 185, who attained the top academic honour in the 2025 graduating set, since the inception of the institution.

He also hinted that the institution has been selected by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund as one of the eight private universities in Nigeria for the training of TETFUND-sponsored candidates for postgraduate degrees.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shadrach Olufemi Akindele, while revealing these at a press conference to mark the university’s 17th convocation ceremony and 20th anniversary celebration, however, gave the total number of students graduating as 1,341 across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes during the convocation slated for October 9 and 10.

He further gave 662 as the number of students to be graduating with second class upper, 410 second class lower, 79 third class, and 5 pass.

The Vice Chancellor stressed that at the postgraduate level, a total of three hundred and thirty-eight students are graduating. This is made up of 109 students at the postgraduate diploma level, 65 students with a Master of Arts degree, 120 with a Master of Science degree, 25 with a Master of Business Administration and 19 with a Doctor of Philosophy degree.

He said, “The university milestone is a reflection of our commitment to academic excellence and character development, and the 2025 convocation represents a season of ‘double honour’ for the faith-based institution.

“We are not only graduating from another distinguished class, the indomitable set of 2025, but we are also celebrating 20 years of Redeemer’s University. Indeed, this is a season of double honour.”

On the selection by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund as one of the eight private universities in Nigeria for the training of TETFUND-sponsored candidates for postgraduate degrees, the university don stated that, “the selection was a remarkable achievement for the university considering that Nigeria has 168 private universities presently.”

“In recognition of the quality of postgraduate training in our university, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) of the federal government of Nigeria has selected Redeemer’s university as one of the eight private universities in Nigeria for training of TETFUND-sponsored candidates for postgraduate degrees,”

“Also, the university’s African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID), led by Professor Christian Happi, continues to earn global acclaim. Happi was recently listed among TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2025 for his pioneering work in genomics and public health,” he concluded.

