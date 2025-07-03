Redeemer’s University emerges Africa’s best on THE ranking for SDG 6

Education

Redeemer’s University (RU), Ede, Osun State, has been ranked Africa’s best university on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 6 by the Times Higher Education (THE) Sustainability in 2025. This was contained in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune by the Director of Corporate Affairs of the institution, Mr Adetunji Adeleye.

Adeleye said that among the universities in Nigeria, RU came first in four out of six SDGs it put in.

“Out of the 17 SDG made available by THE, RU made submission for six, comprising; SDG 3 (Global Health and Wellbeing), SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions) and SDG 17 (Partnership for the Goals).”

