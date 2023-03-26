Adeolu Adeyemo

The Governing Council of the Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, has approved the appointment of Professor Ahmed Parker Yerima as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the institution during her 68th statutory meeting held recently.

In addition, the Redeemer’s University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Anthony Akinlo, has appointed Professor Olalere Adeyemi, as the new Provost of the College of Postgraduate Studies (CPGS) of the institution and affirmed that, his appointment takes effect from 7th of March,2023.

The institution Public Relations Officer, Pastor Adebiyi Adeleye who made these known in a statement in Osogbo on Sunday, stated that, Professor Yerima is an eminent academic, award-winning playwright, and Professor of Theatre and Cultural Studies in the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies, Faculty of Humanities.

According to the state)ment, Professor Yerima was born in Lagos on the 8th of May 1957. He had his primary education at St. Bernadette’s Private School, Abeokuta, where he proceeded to Lagos Baptist Academy and obtained the West African School Certificate and Higher School Certificates in 1971-1977. He also obtained a Diploma and Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Dramatic Arts from the University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University between 1977 and 1981. “

It stressed that, he proceeded to University College, Cardiff in 1982 where he obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Playwriting and Acting. He obtained his Doctoral degree in Dramatic Theory and Criticism in 1986 at the Royal Holloway College, University of London. Professor Yerima worked at the University of Ife (1984-85) and Ahmadu Bello University (1985-1991).

” He served as Provost of the College of Postgraduate Studies (2021-2023). He was the pioneer inaugural lecturer of Redeemer’s University and was the Chairman of the Committee on the movement of the university from Redemption Camp to its present site in Ede in 2014. He was the Chairman of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee of the university from 2012 to 2015, and Chairman, Staff Disciplinary Committee, from 2018-2020.”

As an accomplished playwright, he has published over 80 plays, many of which have won international awards. In 2006, he won the Nigerian/NLNG prize for Literature and presently serves as a Member of the Advisory Board of the prize. He has published over 40 articles in international journals and has to his credit, 12 scholarly books and 10 chapters in books that are being used in tertiary institutions across the world.”

He is also a Fellow of the distinguished Nigerian Academy of Letters. In 2022, he got a grant which enabled the training of two Master of Arts students in Directing at the Department of Theatre and Film Studies in professional productions outside the university. Also, in 2023, he endowed a N1,000,000 prize in perpetuity on a Faculty rotational basis for the best doctoral thesis in the College of Postgraduate Studies. He is happily married and blessed with children. His appointment takes effect from 7th March 2023.

