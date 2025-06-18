Redeemer’s University appoints Adetunji Adeleye as pioneer corporate affairs director

THE Redeemer’s University has appointed Mr Adetunji Adeleye as the pioneer Director of Corporate Affairs. The appointment takes effect from 16th May, 2025, to his retirement. The institution’s Governing Council is expected to ratify his appointment at its next meeting.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science in International Relations in 1998 from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. He proceeded to the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State, where he bagged a Master of Arts in Peace and Conflict Studies at the Institute of African Studies in 2002.

He also holds a Master of Business Administration specialization in Marketing Management from the Faculty of Administration, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in 2003. His quest for more knowledge led him to the Department of Mass Communication at the Faculty of Social Sciences at Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, where he obtained a Master of Science in Communication and Media Studies with specialization in Public Relations and Advertising in 2022.

Adeleye is a 2008 graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, where he obtained a Diploma in Public Relations. He is a prized member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, where he attained a fellowship status in 2024.

He is also a fellow of the prestigious National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria. He is a registered practitioner in advertising of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria.

He was first appointed as the Principal Assistant Registrar, Corporate Affairs, in the Directorate of Corporate Affairs at the Office of the Vice-Chancellor on the 27th September, 2012.

On February 3, 2020, he was appointed Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs. He held the position for five years and three months before his recent elevation by appointment as the institution’s pioneer Director of Corporate Affairs.

As an accomplished senior-level corporate communication strategist in the higher education sector, he has attracted over seven billion naira development projects, endowments, and sponsorships in his roles in the last 16 years.

In October 2024, he successfully hosted the 4th edition of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations- Public Relations Professionals and Practitioners in Tertiary Institutions’ conference. He is a source of inspiration to many of his colleagues in the Nigerian higher education institutions who have followed his path in the relentless pursuit of knowledge.

His versatility covers business development, corporate communications, public relations, advertising, marketing, and fundraising. He has consulted for some of the world’s leading firms in higher education. He is married to Dr(Mrs)Adedayo Adeleye, a medical doctor, and they are blessed with children.

Speaking on his appointment, he appreciated all the leaders he had served, past and present, for being a critical part of his journey to the top of the ladder.

“The preparation, training, mentoring, fellowship, and career positioning I received under their visionary leadership helped me to attain the zenith of my practice and career,” he stated.