In order to improve patient care and enhance excellent service delivery, Reddington Hospital, Lagos, has announced Dr Abiodun Osibamowo, a United States of America-trained consultant internal medicine physician, as the medical director.

Other key appointments across medical specialties included Dr Taoreed Azeez, Clinical Director, Reddington Hospital, Victoria Island, who will be supported by Dr. Olusesan Adebayo, an ex-Chevron Consultant General Physician, as the Clinical Director, Reddington Hospital in Lekki.

The team also has a group director for emergency medicine services, Dr. Faith Ekpekurede, and a non-invasive cardiology lead, as Dr Joy Oshun.

In a press release, the Group Medical Director of Reddington Hospital, Dr Olutunde Lalude, said the fresh appointments were in line with the hospital’s vision of attracting the best Nigerian medical personnel abroad to use their expertise and knowledge to serve Nigeria and deepen the practice of medicine across specialties.

Dr. Lalude said the appointments were further evidence of Reddington Hospital’s continued commitment to arresting outward medical tourism, reversing the brain drain, and improving standards of care.

“These goals are accompanied by a determination to make top-quality healthcare affordable and create employment opportunities to bring significant socio-economic value to Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole,” Lalude said.

The Reddington Hospital became the first private, independent hospital to be awarded International Quality Accreditation in 2013, has been reaccredited on three occasions since then, and remains internationally accredited to this day.

The hospital has also earned a reputation for being at the vanguard of medical breakthroughs and pioneering firsts in healthcare in Nigeria.

