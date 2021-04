​ Real Estate and Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Ogun State chapter has thrown its weight behind the plan by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC) to clampdown on unregistered estate agents across the country.

Nigerian Tribune reports that EFCC Director, Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, Mr Daniel Isei, on Tuesday in Abuja said the agency will soon demand, for verification, the newly launched REDAN seal in order to curb money laundering and transfer of ill-gotten wealth into the real estate sector.

REDAN also stated that it is ready to support EFCC and other law enforcers in order to launch an aggressive manhunt of culprits who have defrauded unsuspecting members of the public.

According to a press release signed by its Ogun State Publicity Secretary, Chief Victor Eniola Mark, membership of REDAN is necessary to further reduce fraud in the business as well as identify fraudsters and hand them over to the police.

Eniola said: “Our attention has been called to many cries by the members of the public over fraud committed against them by real estate developers who are not members of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, REDAN.

“More importantly is the latest call by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC in Abuja mandating all real estate developers to join REDAN so as to aid easy tracing of transfer of ill-gotten wealth and any form of fraudulent activities in the real estate sector.

“This will not only bring succour to the unsuspecting members of the public but as well make it easy for law enforcement agents including the EFCC nip in the bud, the bad eggs in the real estate business.

“After this call, anyone who refuses to join the association can easily be identified as a schadenfreude in the business who derive joy and illegal wealth through fraudulent means.

“We however use this opportunity to call on the members of the public to stop patronizing anyone who is not a member of REDAN as they are best described as a disingenuous sugary set of people whose aim are mainly to defraud and tarnish the image of our noble association.

“More often than not, members of REDAN across the board do have approved layout due to our affiliation with and recognition by the government.”