Red Star Freight, Arik Air sign GSA contract to enhance cargo movement

Leading Nigeria’s logistics company, Red Star Express Plc has entered into a partnership with Arik Air as the General Sales Agent (GSA).

This was announced during a recent official chat with the Chief Operating Officer of Red Star Freight, Mudiaga Okumagba, at the company’s headquarters.

According to him, the partnership was expected to enhance Red Star Express’ cargo movement across Nigeria from any location and at any time of the day.

“We are happy with this yet another achievement in the GSA space. It is going to impact our efficiency and service delivery to our customers. Having an integrated approach like this would help improve our service deliveries across all our business units and subsidiaries,” Okumagba stated.

On his part, the Business Development and Freight Manager (GSA), Mr. Adeyinka Adewumi, emphasised that Red Star Express, being Arik Air’s exclusive cargo broker, was a considerable achievement saying, “Even though we started the GSA business only just recently, its growth has been unprecedented. We look forward to greater achievements.”

According to him, Red Star Express had always wanted to play in this space, and it is great to see that the desire is coming to fruition. “It has always been an ambition to become the top GSA in Africa,” he reiterated.

Red Star Express Plc is a licensee of Federal Express (FedEx) Corporation, the world’s largest delivery solutions provider with approximately 150 offices throughout Nigeria and foreign branches in Niger, Burkina Faso, and Benin. Its network includes over 1,500 communities in Nigeria and 214 countries across the world.