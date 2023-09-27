Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday gave an assurance that to ensure the completion of the Red Line Rail before the end of the year, his administration would do a total clean up along the corridors.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance during an inspection tour of the project sites that took almost six hours, vowing that intruders who were carrying out illegal activities would be flushed out, even as he noted that people have to have a change of attitude.

On his entourage were the deputy governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; Managing Director of Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo; Special Adviser (SA) on Transportation, Sola Giwa; Commissioner for the Environment, Tokunbo Wahab; his counterpart in Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, among others.

This was just as the governor, who addressed newsmen at Ebute- Metta, hinted that the capacity of the train already procured by the state government is not less than 1,000 passengers per train, disclosing that his administration would begin with commissioning of the bridges along the corridor starting from Yaba in October, in order to ease vehicular movement around the stations.

“We thank you for spending your Eid Maolud celebration with us. It has been a long journey, we almost toured all the entire Red Line.

“As you have observed, our journey started all the way from Agbado Station in Ogun State. From there we proceeded to Iju Station which is in Lagos, from there to Ikeja Station. We skipped Mushin Station because of time and logistics. We stopped at Yaba Station and we are in Ebute- Metta.

“All the stations we have been, we have seen the state of the platforms and we have seen some works that we need to do. We need to do some clean up again especially of illegal activities on the tracks which should not be and some final approach around pedestrian bridges that we need to clean up.

“In all, I think I’m impressed with the works done by the contractors. We believe we are still on track to ensure that we finish before the end of the year and that is what we are committed to. We will work tirelessly on how this will happen especially on the intruders in the rail corridors

“We told some people that are working on the rail that it is going to be zero tolerance. We need to clean up all the entire rail corridors for passengers movement. It is going to be a change of attitude in our way of life because these rail tracks are not elevated. We have a lot of works to do to ensure that people are not working in the rail tracks.

“We have walled off most of the rail tracks through wire mesh but you would notice that they have started breaking them, so we need to do concrete walls. We have to have a distance of 500 metres to the rail corridors and secure the citizens,” the governor stated.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while noting that construction of the vehicular bridges around the stations had been completed, said this was to “give relief to the citizens,” before the launch of the Red Line.

“What we will do before the launch of the Red Line is to give relief to the citizens. So the bridges will be commissioned, the Yaba bridge in October so that passengers and vehicles can begin to use it,” he said.

The governor added that for safety of passengers, there would be CCTV cameras around the stations, pointing out that Ikeja Station would be the biggest in the whole of Africa to ensure that citizens’ participation and a total life experience.

“Ikeja Station will be the biggest in the whole of Africa so that we can have citizens’ participation. It is to have a total life experience,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE