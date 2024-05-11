Anambra First Lady, Mrs Nonye Soludo has been honoured as Mother General of the Red Cross Society, Anambra State branch.

She was also honoured as an outstanding performing governor’s wife in the state.

The event which took place at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre Awka, on Saturday, was in commemoration of the 2024 World Red Cross Day.

The event attracted political office holders, traditional rulers, the Police, NSCDC, DSS, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), parents and caregivers among others.

Speaking at the event, the Governor’s wife was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Ben Obidike said that the state government is working hard to reduce circumstances that could lead to the intervention of the Red Cross in the state by providing adequate security, jobs for the teeming youths, provision of basic amenities, management of ecosystem, among others.

Obidike who is also the coordinator of Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo Initiativassuresure the Red Cross Society in the state of government continued support in her humanitarian services to Ndi-Anambra.

The National President of the Nigeria Red Cross Society, Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga, said the association has a lot of respect for the Anambra State Branch, because of its vibrancy, adding that apart from disaster and emergency management, Red Cross equally supports government at all levels in taking care of the humanitarian needs all over the world.

On her part, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Red Cross Society and the Head of Law Department, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Igbariam, Prof. Charity Emelie, said the objective of the Red Cross is based on seven principles namely; humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality.

The State Secretary of the Nigeria Red Cross Society, Engr. Kingsley Chukwunoso Okoye, appreciated Governor Chukwuma Soludo and his wife for their continued support to the organization and urged their members to keep the flag flying by being responsive to their humanitarian work at all times.

Some of the awardees at the event included the State deputy speaker, Hon Chukwuma Pius Okoye, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, the state NYSC coordinator, Mrs Blessed Ekene Iruma, the State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Maku Olatunde, among others while the theme of this year’s celebration is “Keeping Humanity Alive”.