The Nigerian Red Cross Society, Zamfara State Branch, continues its humanitarian service by organizing environmental sanitation and fumigation exercises conducted by members and volunteers under the Gusau Division at Bakin Kwata area of Gusau Local Government in the state.

The fumigation exercise conducted was part of numerous activities marking this year’s 2024 World Red Cross Day in the state.

“We have continued celebrating World Red Cross Day with environmental sanitation and fumigation exercises as part of humanitarian services to the community,” said members of the Gusau Division.

“These community-based activities are aimed at promoting health and hygiene in the community, especially amidst the ongoing pandemic in the state, by engaging volunteers in such initiatives.”

According to Branch Secretary Ibrahim Bello Garba, volunteers have demonstrated their commitment to serving and improving the well-being of the community. “This is through their dedication and proactive measures to serve the community,”

“Members and volunteers in the state have contributed significantly to safeguarding public health and fostering a cleaner and safer environment for a better society.

