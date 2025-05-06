Red Cross distributes relief materials to 2024 Anambra flood victims

The Nigerian Red Cross Society, Anambra State branch, in collaboration with the European Union, has distributed relief materials to residents of communities affected by the 2024 flood disaster in Anambra State.

The society stated that the intervention, which focused on the distribution of dignity kits and essential hygiene items, was carried out in Ogbaru, Anambra West, and Ayamelum Local Government Areas and was generously sponsored by the European Union.

The Branch Secretary of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Kingsley Okoye, who led the exercise between 17 and 19 April, said the primary goal was to restore a sense of dignity, hygiene, and comfort to individuals and communities affected by the disaster.

Okoye said, “The intervention focused on the distribution of dignity kits and was conducted in Ogbaru, Anambra West, and Ayamelum LGAs. This initiative was generously sponsored by the European Union.

“The primary objective of the programme was to provide essential dignity kits to vulnerable individuals and families affected by the 2024 flood, helping to restore a sense of dignity, hygiene, and comfort in its aftermath.

“The exercise was led by officials of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, with support from key programme officers and a dedicated team of volunteers from the Anambra State Branch. Over the three-day distribution exercise, the team reached hundreds of beneficiaries across the three LGAs.

“Each recipient expressed deep gratitude, with many highlighting the timely nature of the support. The dignity kits contained essential hygiene items designed to support daily living needs and enhance the well-being of affected individuals, particularly women and girls.”

According to him, the initiative brought renewed hope to communities impacted by the flood, noting that it not only addressed immediate hygiene needs but also reinforced the commitment of the Nigerian Red Cross Society and its partners to stand in solidarity with affected populations in times of crisis.

“The Anambra State Branch of the Nigerian Red Cross Society extends heartfelt appreciation to the European Union for its financial support, as well as to all staff and volunteers whose tireless efforts ensured the success of the programme.

“The dignity kit distribution exercise has once again demonstrated the power of humanitarian action and collaboration. The Nigerian Red Cross Society remains committed to serving vulnerable communities and calls for continued support to sustain and expand such life-changing interventions,” he added.

