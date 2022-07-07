Rector urges FG to address ASUU demands, declining standard of education

RECTOR, Baptist College of Theology, Lagos, Professor Emmanuel Oyemomi, has urged the Federal Government to urgently address the declining standard of education in the country.

He particularly asked the Federal Government to address the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in view of the debilitating effect the prolonged strike is having on students and access to university education in Nigeria.

Speaking while briefing newsmen as part of activities marking the 25 years celebration of the establishment of Baptist College of Theology, Lagos, Oyemomi, said the call became imperative due to the challenges facing the education sector.

He added that the government needed to get its acts right and improve the quality of education in the country.

He noted also that the ongoing ASUU strike is one major area that has consistently hindered the access to education by the students.

He further observed that there should also be a holistic focus on how to address the irregularities in the curriculum of education in the country.

According to him, “many subjects that could impact the lives of students have been removed from the curriculum and this poses serious threat to effective learning.”

Oyemomi, who noted that theological education must be given a space to shape leaders, said that the college would celebrate its 25 years in existence by building a city campus to further promote theological education in the country.

An anniversary lecture to be delivered by a distinguished scholar is also part of the anniversary programme.

He added that the college had impacted lives by training competent leaders who have excelled in their chosen fields of human endeavour.

He said: “The college has also been providing sound spirituality to mould people’s lives for the past 25 years. It has continued to raise giants for the Lord. We have provided a lot of people around the world and not only in Nigeria. We have our graduates in all the states of the Federation.