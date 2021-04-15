Rector Federal Poly Idah calls on FG to bail out institutions from imminent collapsing

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic Idah (FPI), Dr Danjuma David Baba, has called on the federal government to intensify effort in the funding of tertiary institutions to bail the system from imminent collapse.

Dr Baba who made the call at the premises of the institution in Idah, Kogi State, while interacting with Journalists, said adequate funding of tertiary institutions would not only boost the standard of the institutions, it would also offer quality education to the children of average Nigerians.

“Federal government should be able to fund education sector in order to bail the sector from imminent collapse, otherwise the sector will go into comatose and private institutions will take over.

“The private institutions are so exorbitant that the average Nigerians will not be able to send their children to the institution and the only way out for the children to acquire quality education is through this public institutions and as such government should pump in money to make the institutions better in terms of structures and quality teaching,” he said.

While calling on the federal government to base the appointment of the head of tertiary institutions on merit, the Rector commended the current administration for the appointments made so far, saying the system can only grow “if committed people are appointed to the position of leadership.

“The choice of leadership of the tertiary institutions should be based on merit devoid of the sentiment of any form and concentrate on professionalism and expertise so that people can come into the institutions on merit and transform the institutions better,” he stated.

The Rector who lamented that the COVID-19 pandemic has really crippled the nation economy, noted that the management of the Polytechnic has intensified effort to generate internal revenue to complement the funding from the federal government.

“We have been managing by cutting down our expenditure and we ensure that we have value for every naira we spent and at the same time we are strengthening our ventures to generate revenue for the institution,” he added.

