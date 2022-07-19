Recruitment: Shortlisted candidates to commence documentation July 23 ― Police

Niger State Police Command has informed members of the public, most especially the successful candidates from the state who participated in the medical screening of the Year 2021 recruitment exercise that they are to check their recruitment status on the portal www.policerecruitment.gov.ng or visit the Police Command Headquarters, Minna to check for their names.

It stated this in a press statement issued by the Image Maker of the state Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, and made available to the newsmen, on Tuesday, in Minna.

It added that successful candidates are advised to print out their invitation slips and report at the Police training school (PTS), Minna on 23rd July 2022 as latecomers will not be admitted.

According to DSP Abiodun, “candidates are to proceed to the training school with the following items: two (2) pairs of white vest and shorts, two (2) pairs of white canvas and socks, two (2) pairs of white bed sheet, two (2) white pillow case, two (2) pairs of white sportswear, small food flask with two flat plates and set of cutleries.”

Others, according to him include one (1) hoe, cutlass, broom, bucket and toiletries, hardcover notebooks, original and photocopies of National Identity Number (NIN) slip, original and photocopies of credentials, and four (4) passport photographs with white background among others.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Monday Bala Kuryas, has congratulated the successful candidates and urged them to be of good behaviour while in training.