Bauchi State Police Command has warned that anyone caught engaging in any form of corrupt practice during the ongoing screening of recruitment into the police force will be summarily dealt with.

The warning was given by the Police Commissioner, Auwal Musa Mohammed when he paid an assessment visit to the venue of the screening exercise at the Police Training School, Bauchi on Wednesday.

Auwal Musa Mohammed said that, “All people have been warned, especially, those that will partake in the recruitment process that they shun corruption; nobody is allowed to even come around with money.”

He stressed that “It is going to be a perfect exercise to ensure that we get the best for the Nigerian Police. Nobody should engage in corruption here.”

The CP added, “We are doing our best to see that there is no breach of protocol in terms of processes; they are to be adhered to as directed by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, retired IGP Solomon Arase.”

“The total number of people who have applied in Bauchi State is somewhere around 22,000, but the number that will be picked from the state is now left for the authorities to decide,” he added.

The CP further said, “the recruitment process is better imagined by the need and desire of the Nigerian Police Force of having more personnel. As you can see here in Bauchi, the complaint always has been that there is inadequate manpower, but now, the Federal Government has taken the bull by the horns by trying to improve the strength of the personnel of the Nigerian Police Force.”

He said, “This is a welcome development, and we are going to support the Federal Government and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission to ensure that the whole process is corrupt-free and straightforward.”

He explained that, “My visit, which I will continue to do from time to time, is to make sure that all the directives given by the IGP and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission are being adhered to.”

“We already have a good synergy in the process now; there is no rancour, and we pray that God Almighty will see us through in the next three weeks so that we will be able to have the best for the Nigeria Police and the Nigerian people,” he added.

Auwal Musa then said that the process would be concluded on January 29th, 2024, if there was no extension from the authorities.

