Recruitment: Police command in Zamfara advises applicants against scammers

The Zamfara State Police command has advised applicants in the ongoing police constables recruitment exercise in the state to be wary of online scammers.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, gave the advice in a statement in Gusau on Friday.

“The police command in Zamfara wishes to inform indigenes of the state, who successfully completed the online recruitment registration form that physical and credential screening of applicants have been scheduled to commence from Aug. 24 to Sept. 6, 2020.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Usman Nagogo, has advised the applicants to be wary of online imposters, scammers and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to dupe innocent applicants.’’

Nagogo said that the recruitment exercise was absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation.

He said that the applicants should appear at the Zamfara State Universal Education Training Center, Bye-pass Road, Gusau, in their clean white T-shirts and shorts with the following mandatory basic requirements.

“National Identity Number (NIN), original and duplicate copies of credentials – O’ level result(s), certificate of origin and birth certificate/declaration of age – neatly arranged in two white flat files with recent passport photographs attached, a printout of application submission confirmation page and duly completed guarantor’s form.”

According to him, other details and specific guidelines of the exercise for each local government will be announced later.

“Any candidate who fails to present the above-listed particulars will not be considered for the screening.

“The screening and other activities touching on the recruitment exercise will be carried out in strict compliance with the COVID-19 prevention protocols,” he said.

The commissioner of police assured members of the public that the entire exercise would be conducted in line with the professional guidelines of the force.

(NAN)

