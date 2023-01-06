Recruitment: NSCDC warns applicants against job scammers

“Members of the public and desperate job seekers are hereby warned not to…”

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned applicants in the ongoing recruitment exercise to be wary of scammers who are trying to take advantage of the exercise to defraud them.

Spokesperson of the Corps, Mr Olusola Odumosu, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja said the scammers have been circulating messages on social media directing applicants to attend a test on January 8, saying no such date has been fixed for the screening test.

“The attention of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has been drawn to an erroneously crafted message to applicants about the recently advertised NSCDC 2022 recruitment exercise circulating in the media, various social media platforms and WhatsApp groups.

“The message states that ‘The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) wishes to inform the general public that the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for recruitment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will hold on the 8th of January, 2023 in the 36 States of the federation and FCT,” Odumosu said.

He described the message as fake, misleading and a calculated attempt by fraudsters and cyber criminals to take advantage of the recruitment process in order to extort unsuspecting applicants of their money by causing panic and creating unnecessary tension with the said write-up.

“Members of the public and desperate job seekers are hereby warned not to fall victim to extortions and job scams through a grandiose attempt by job racketeers to misinform and confuse them into parting with different sums of money in the name of helping to shortlist them for the aptitude test and getting placement in NSCDC.

“We enjoined the public to remain calm and patient for the authentic update and information on the recruitment process.

“All updates with regards to the 2022 recruitment exercise would be published officially and made available to the public by the Board in due course,” he said.

Odumosu said the Corps’ cyber experts have been directed by the Commandant General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to go after the masterminds of the fake information.