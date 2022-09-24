Recreation club seeks end to incessant kidnappings in Ogbomoso

Members of the Ogbomoso Recreation Clubnhave appealed to all security formations in Oyo State, to intensify efforts targeted at putting a stop to the spate of kidnappings in the Ogbomoso axis of the state.

The plea is coming following the recent kidnapping of a Togolese in Ogbomoso after two months without any report of any form of abduction by kidnappers who have been kidnapping people and receiving a very huge amount of money as ransom.

In a statement signed by the President of the Club, Dr Akin Oladeji-Johnbrown, a copy of which was made available to journalists on Saturday the club noted that reported cases of kidnappings in the Ogbomoso axis have adversely affected the psychological state of indigenes and other residents as they now move around with fears.

The club further noted that the economic status of the town has been badly tainted as business owners are now exiting Ogbomoso in droves for the fear of being abducted.

The statement reads in parts: “The spate of kidnappings in Ogbomoso has become worrisome to us. We have been raising concerns over this unfortunate incident which has turned our dear town into fearful territory for which it was not renowned in the past.

“As a matter of fact, this has been discouraging sons and daughters of Ogbomoso who reside abroad with the intention to set up businesses to boost the economy of the region. The kidnap and eventual murder of late hotelier Mr Gbenga Owolabi, who was based in the United States of America by kidnappers is a typical example of this.

“It is on this note that we call on the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State and other security chiefs in the state to please see to how to end this unfortunate happening so that Ogbomoso will not be profiled as kidnappers haven.”

