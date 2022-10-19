Reconstruction of Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road will be ready in 18 months ― Project Director

The company responsible for the reconstruction of the Osogbo- Iwo-Ibadan road, Peculiar Consult and Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Ltd has assured residents that completion of the project would be 18 months, which is the duration of the contract.

The Managing Director of the company, Lanre Adeleke, while speaking with newsmen when he mobilised workers to the construction site on Tuesday said, “What we are doing now is mobilising workers to the site. This is a 91KM road which has been funded by Oyo and Osun governments under a collaborative effort called the ‘Alternative funding approach.’

According to him, ” the two states have shown commitment and the contract has been awarded to our organization, so we are good to go. We are going to deliver the road in 18 months which is the duration of the contract.

“I implore road users along this route to be patient with us. We have a road management team from the two states, and we also have our flagmen that are going to be diverting motorists to alternative routes.

“By the time we are done with the construction of the road the time of movement between Ibadan and Iwo will be 25 minutes and from Iwo to Osogbo will be 23 minutes. What has been causing the motorist 2 hours and lately 5 hours. So the travel time will be reduced to about 50 minutes.”

He, however, maintained that the flag-off is going to be Monday 24th 2022, but between now and then, they will be involved in palliative measures to ease vehicular movements along the road.

In his remark, the Oluwo Of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi said, “When there is no road it means no development. This road has been a problem to us and today we thank the governors of the two states, Adegboyega Oyetola and Seyi Makinde for putting politics aside and listening to the masses and the kings to reconstruct the road.

“We commend the contractor, Lanre Adeleke for the ongoing job on it, it will boost the economy. The road will take us away from isolation. Reconstruction of this road has broken the jinx that has bedevilled our communities for long. This is a breakthrough since the 1970s when they did the road. We are happy that our people will not suffer again.

“I am happy that the economy and relationship between Oyo and Osun states will be further cemented through the development of inner growth, especially road,” he said.

