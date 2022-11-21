Reconstruction of Oba Erinwole road will open access to Sagamu -Ogijo industrial hub ― Ogun Gov

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, disclosed that the reconstruction of the 4km Oba Erinwole dual carriageway in the Sagamu area of the state, will open all access to Sagamu -Ogijo industrial hub by boosting economic prosperity.

Abiodun while inaugurating the project which had in attendance traditional rulers; politicians; members of different transport unions; leaders of Community Development Associations, noted that the road was long neglected to serve as punishment targeted at a former governor of the state in particular, and indeed the people of Remoland, in general, by those he described as “narrow-minded politicians of yesteryears.”

The governor explained that the road which served as a link between Sagamu and Ikorodu in Lagos State would improve the standard of living of residents and others who live and work in the area.

He said, ” I need to reiterate that Oba Erinwole road is a life wire for the economic well-being of our people here.

” It is a link road to Sagamu Township and a bye-pass to Ogijo, and even Ikorodu in Lagos State. Without this road the claim of Sagamu being a major industrial hub becomes questionable.

” I am therefore happy to be here today, to commission this same Oba Erinwole Road that was meant to be a punishment to a targeted former Gov and Remo people and by narrow-minded politicians of yesteryears.

“This Project again is a touchstone to our commitment as a promise-keeping Administration. We will continue to fulfil all our promises in all parts of Ogun State.

“Surely, this reconstructed Oba Erinwole road will open access to the Sagamu-Ogijo Industrial zone of the State. Equally important is the fact that it will attract new businesses which in turn, will boost the economic base of small and medium enterprises in Sagamu and its environs.

” While at the macro level, it will increase the Internally Generate Revenue (IGR) of our dear State; this can also be used to finance other infrastructure projects in other parts of the State.”

Abiodun added that his administration over the last three and half years, had constructed well, over 80 major roads and others, including federal roads inclusive, totalling 400km reconstructed or rehabilitated across the State.

“This administration in three years and six months has done more in terms of kilometres of roads than previous administrations in the State.

“These road projects include amongst others: Ilaro – Owode Road, Ijebu-Ode – Mojoda – Epe Road, Abeokuta – Siun – Sagamu Interchange Road, Atan – Lusada – Agbara Road, Panseke – Adigbe – Opako Road, Ilishan – Ago- Iwoye Road among others.

In his remarks, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, commended the state government for reconstructing the road in the interest of the people.

“I want to appreciate the Governor for reconstructing this road, which was in a bad state. The road was practically impassable for motorists. This administration no doubt will be a reference point for good governance in about four, five years to come,” the monarch said.]





