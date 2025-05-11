Recognise, honour your positions well, Clergyman charges Nigerian leaders

The Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Minna branch, Pastor PetRock Sadiq, has charged Nigerian leaders to not only understand their offices but also honour them with patriotism and good deeds to avoid the pitfalls often associated with leadership.

He attributed failures in leadership to the inability of elected and appointed officials to fully grasp the responsibilities and essence of their offices.

He stated this while speaking at the inauguration of the new executives of the Nigerian Military Christian Fellowship (NMCF), held at the church’s auditorium in Minna over the weekend,

The event also marked his formal unveiling as the Patron of the NMCF — a coalition of Christian fellowships within the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Military, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Niger State.

“The most important thing for any leader, elected or appointed, is to recognize, understand, and honour the office they hold,” Pastor Sadiq said. “Those who truly understand their positions and the expectations that come with them rarely fail, because people are watching and depending on them.”

Reading from several chapters of the Bible, Pastor Sadiq urged Christians serving in military and paramilitary institutions to take cues from biblical figures who served as soldiers of Christ.

He stressed that occupying leadership positions goes beyond titles, as it requires understanding the vacuum one is meant to fill and acting in line with the trust bestowed upon them.

“People respect the position you occupy, not necessarily you as an individual,” he said. “It is, therefore, crucial for leaders to be conscious of how they use the rare opportunity God has given them.”

He cautioned against the intoxication of power, describing authority as temporary and urging leaders to act with humility and the fear of God.

“Real power is in the heart — to succeed with the fear of God or to be ruined by the intoxication of temporary power,” he added.

Pastor Sadiq concluded that if leaders at all levels learn to recognize, understand, and honour their offices, many of the errors and missteps often witnessed in leadership could be avoided.

Also speaking at the event, former Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State, Rev. (Dr.) Matthias Echioda, described Pastor Sadiq as a bold, selfless, and exemplary leader well-versed in the Word of God.

He noted that Pastor Sadiq has remained a trusted shepherd to many Christian groups within and beyond the state.

As the current Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Niger State, Echioda affirmed that Pastor Sadiq has continued to serve with dedication and integrity.

He charged the newly inaugurated executives of the military and paramilitary Christian body to live up to expectations and stand out among their peers, discharging their duties with reverence to God.

Our correspondent reports that Inspector Nanfan Irimiya Sunday will serve as Chairman of the 13-member executive council, while Silas Gani was named Secretary. They are to lead the body for the next three years.

