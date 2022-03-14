Recipients of Ibadanland honorary chieftaincy titles to undergo scrutiny after Ramadan fast ― Olubadan-in-council

Recipients of various honorary chieftaincy titles in Ibadanland will be subjected to scrutiny after the forthcoming Ramadan fast.

This formed part of the resolutions of the maiden meeting of Olubadan-in-Council chaired by the newly installed Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dr Moshood Olalekan Balogun on Monday in Ibadan.

The Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola who made the disclosure at the end of the meeting held at the Alarere residence of Olubadan said the meeting has resolved to review the honorary chieftaincy titles conferred either wrongly or rightly after the coming Ramadan Fast.

Flanked by High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin, Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Ajibola on behalf of other council members rejoiced with Oba Balogun for the successful coronation programme.

The meeting commended the efforts of Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde Makinde as well as the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters at making the historic event a huge success.

Similarly, High Chiefs Eddy Oyewole, Abiodun Kola-Daisi, Hamidu Ajibade who currently hold the positions of Ashipa Olubadan, Ekerin Olubadan and Ekarun Olubadan respectively would become Osi Olubadan, Ashipa Olubadan and Ekerin Olubadan in that order.

High Chief Ajibola however noted that the promotion exercise could not be held without the consent of the state Governor which he said was already being processed and while awaiting the governor’s consent, other lesser promotions down the line to Jagun which need no governor’s consent would begin this Friday, all things being equal.

“Appointment of Mogajis and Baales would follow after the completion of all the promotion exercises which would end with the Iyalode line,” Otun Balogun added.

Dr Balogun was last Friday formally installed as Olubadan of Ibadanland and presented with Staff and Instrument of Office by the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde at an event witnessed by a mammoth crowd including top government officials led by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, traditional rulers, members of academia, business tycoon, politicians and many others.