Recapitalisation: Why Union Bank, Polaris, Keystone are in Focus

Nigeria’s ongoing bank recapitalisation exercise is reshaping the financial sector, with Union Bank, Polaris Bank, and Keystone Bank emerging as prime targets for potential acquisitions or mergers.

As the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) presses ahead with its March 2026 deadline for compliance with new minimum capital requirements, attention is turning to lenders yet to meet the benchmark.

Union Bank and Keystone Bank, in particular, are viewed by analysts as attractive prospects for stronger institutions seeking to expand market share and meet regulatory thresholds. Industry observers believe that mergers involving these banks could redefine the competitive structure of Nigeria’s banking industry, consolidating capital and improving operational efficiency.

The recapitalisation drive gained momentum following last week’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, where the CBN Governor confirmed that 14 banks have already met the new capital requirements. Market watchers are now monitoring banks still in transition—those raising fresh equity, negotiating mergers, or awaiting regulatory approval—to determine who will meet the March 31, 2026, deadline.

At the same time, the CBN’s resolution strategy for banks under its control has added another dimension to the unfolding consolidation wave.

In a major development, Unity Bank Plc shareholders recently approved a merger with Providus Bank Limited during a Court-Ordered General Meeting held on September 26, 2025. Under the approved scheme, Unity Bank shareholders will receive either N3.18 per share or 18 fully paid Providus Bank shares (N0.50 each) for every 17 Unity Bank shares held. The merger is expected to be finalised by December 2025, pending regulatory clearance.

The move marks one of the most structured mergers in recent years, setting a precedent for other mid-tier banks exploring consolidation as a pathway to meet recapitalisation targets.

Similarly, Union Bank of Nigeria has completed its merger with Titan Trust Bank Limited, following final approval by the CBN. While full transaction details remain undisclosed, analysts continue to scrutinise the implications of the deal, especially concerning legacy ownership and capital structure.

Market speculation also suggests that fresh merger talks involving Union Bank, Polaris Bank, and Keystone Bank could be in motion, as the CBN explores viable paths to strengthen their financial health. Analysts believe that forthcoming developments in these institutions could play a defining role in shaping the next phase of Nigeria’s banking consolidation.

Several banks have already taken decisive steps to raise capital ahead of the CBN’s deadline.

FirstHoldco Plc is finalising its additional capital raise through a private placement, following an off-market transaction involving 10.46 billion shares sold in July 2025.

Sterling Financial Holdings Company successfully concluded a public offer of 12.58 billion ordinary shares at ₦0.50 each, raising ₦88.07 billion to boost capital adequacy and fund strategic expansion.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) completed a Rights Issue of over 3.15 billion ordinary shares at ₦50 per share, raising approximately ₦157.84 billion, subject to regulatory approval by the SEC and CBN.

Wema Bank Plc closed a ₦50 billion private placement—the final phase of its ₦200 billion capital-raising plan—and awaits regulatory approvals.

FCMB Group Plc received shareholder approval to raise fresh equity via an Offer for Subscription, aligning with its recapitalisation strategy.

Jaiz Bank Plc also announced plans to increase its capital base to ₦150 billion, signalling readiness to meet the CBN directive.

The recapitalisation exercise has spurred renewed interest in bank stocks, with investors weighing the impact of dilution on earnings per share (EPS) and future price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios. Analysts at Proshare’s Economic and Market Intelligence Unit (EMIU) forecast that EPS for several banks could decline by the end of 2025 due to expanded capital bases.

As a result, portfolio managers are expected to rebalance holdings based on forward-looking P/E estimates rather than trailing ratios. Currently, the average P/E ratio of Nigerian banks stands at 2.6 times—higher than the three-year industry average of 2.2 times.

Despite these shifts, profitability in the banking sector remains strong. Over the last three years, banks’ gross earnings have grown by 56%, with overall profitability rising by 66% annually, underscoring sector resilience amid regulatory reforms.

The Central Bank is expected to intensify oversight as the March 2026 deadline approaches, ensuring that all banks meet the capital thresholds. For institutions like Union Bank, Polaris Bank, and Keystone Bank, the coming months will be crucial in determining whether they pursue mergers, fresh equity injections, or strategic acquisitions.

Analysts believe the CBN’s ongoing intervention will lead to a leaner, stronger, and more competitive banking system—one capable of supporting Nigeria’s $1 trillion economy target by 2030.

As discussions continue, investors and the public are advised to rely on verified information rather than market speculation, as the next wave of consolidation promises to redefine Nigeria’s financial landscape in the months ahead.

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIA TRIBUNE