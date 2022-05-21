Realtor facilitates construction of mosque at Ogun NUJ secretariat as Pa James gets car, landed property

A realtor and Chief Executive Officer, Pelican Estate, Alhaji Babatunde Adeyemo, has facilitated the construction of a mosque at the secretariat of the Ogun State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Abeokuta.

This is just as a veteran actor who is the estate’s ambassador, Pa Kayode Olasehinde otherwise known as Pa James was given a brand new car as part of the realtor’s 43rd birth anniversary.

At the NUJ secretariat, Adeyemo said the construction of the mosque was facilitated with assistance from Muslim brothers and sisters, adding that he took up the challenge to complete the project as the chairman of the building committee when there was a paucity of funds.

He said: “We did fundraising for the mosque and we were able to realise about N300,000 with Allah’s assistance. We had to put it on our shoulders by adding the balance of over N3m to ensure that we delivered as promised.”

He called on politicians and well-to-do individuals to take the welfare of the masses as a priority, saying that the situation in the country calls for people to be their brother’s keeper.

At the reception of his birthday anniversary which took place at Pelican Valley, Adeyemo handed over an N4.5m worth of car and a landed property worth N3m to Pa James who attended the event with his wife and son.





He stated that the gesture towards Pa James also known as Ajirebi was to celebrate the thespian’s impact on his life and for bringing enormous value to the real estate sector in the country.

He said, “for 43 years, God has been moulding and reconstructing me. He encouraged me to be the man I am today. Today is highly symbolic for me. The mosque is so synonymous and the most important for me. As Pelican is, we are known for doing whatever we say, and today that’s why we made the prayer at the mosque.

“The landscape in Pelican is something that you cannot see anywhere. You can’t see a real estate company in this kind of difficult terrain, but God has used us to turn a rejected stone into a cornerstone at Pelican-Valley where unusual homes happen.”

