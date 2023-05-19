Chief Executive Officer of Pelican Valley Estate, Dr Babatunde Adeyemo, has donated food and cash items to inmates at the Nigeria Correctional Center, Ibara, Abeokuta.

This is just as he electrified two communities in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Ijeun Ariobiologbo and Arowa, that have been without electricity for about 60 years.

The gestures, it was learnt, formed part of activities earmarked to commemorate Adeyemo’s 44th birthday celebration.

Earlier in the day, Adeyemo and the Pelican Valley team hosted a novelty match with inmates of the correctional centre which ended 1-1. After the match, Emmanuel Nonso of the NCC has adjudged the best player and awarded a trophy and £20 cash prize while Blessing and Olusolade Bamgboye were recognised as the best-behaved inmate in the female and male categories respectively.

While addressing the inmates, Adeyemo revealed that he chose to identify with the inmates in order to encourage them to put their trust in God.

Deputy Comptroller of Corrections (DCC), James Ogunmoyede, who received the Pelican team, appealed to individuals to emulate Adeyemo by encouraging the inmates in their present situation.

Later in the day, Adeyemo’s company, Pelican Valley signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the representatives of Ijeun Ariobiologbo and Arowa communities to connect them to the estate’s transformer located about 200 metres away.

Adeyemo noted that 20 houses will first be connected in the first phase of the agreement, adding that other houses in the communities will be given electricity access in phases.

Baale of Ijeun Ariobiologbo, Chief Rasheed Odewale, and Baale of Arowa, Chief Akeem Raheem, commended the firm for coming to their rescue after about 60 years of blackout.

Also speaking at the event, Mrs Amoke Alani from Arowa appealed to the real estate firm to also provide people of the community with borehole now that the community’s only stream has now been polluted due to flood, maintaining that the residents are at risk of cholera and other water-borne diseases.

In a related development, Adeyemo charged students and young people to imbibe patience as a value, adding that with patience, they can get to the top.





Adeyemo stated this after he was conferred with the “Achiever of Scholar” award by the National Association of Northern Nigerian Students.

He promised to partner with students’ bodies to initiate programs and policies that can better the lot of Nigerian students.

The student body noted that the conferment of the award was in recognition of Adeyemo’s indelible contribution to students’ emancipation and uplifting of the youth, describing him as an icon of humanity.

They revealed that Adeyemo’s selfless service to humanity, positive contribution towards human capital development and empowerment endeared the students’ body to honour him.

