Realtor calls for state of emergency on housing in Africa

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Construction and Housing Mayor Limited, My-ACE China, has called for a state of emergency in Africa’s housing sector as a strategy for solving the 42-million housing deficit on the continent.

He noted that the 42-million housing deficit in Africa, with most of it coming from Nigeria, was a huge concern, saying, “Housing has become such a place of crisis that I think a state of emergency should be declared in Africa.”

China made the call last weekend after emerging as one of the 100 winners of the 2025 edition of the African Legend Awards, alongside other prominent Nigerians like Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Seyi Tinubu, and High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL).

Also known as the Mayor of Housing, China revealed that the most prominent factor behind the housing deficit in Africa was the shift from indigenous building systems and materials to imported and monetised ones.

“When we were building with local materials, nobody in African villages was homeless, but when these highly monetised and imported materials took over, the alarming rate of homelessness or housing deficiency is shocking,” he declared.

Speaking on the impact of his work on Africa, he stated that he has taken it upon himself to reduce or eliminate the housing deficit in Nigeria and across Africa through solutions that he said were simple and sustainable, mainly via collaborations.

“So, I call myself the most collaborative businessman in Africa.”

He admitted that Nigeria faced challenges regarding building integrity due to the high incidence of collapsed buildings, saying, “Why you see houses collapsing in Nigeria and Africa is that the bureaucracy or political office holders have compromised on established standards.

“Another is that they are in political power they know there will be no consequences of such approvals of sub-standard (houses).

“What the government should be doing to address this is to embrace the tested system called Public-Private-Partnership (PPP). But right now, the failure of PPP is when they replaced the private with ‘political’.

“But when the government can go into actual PPP and have private institutions or individuals contracted with regulating the standard, when a house collapses and a private individual knows he will suffer, I assure you no house will collapse in Africa.”

Reacting to the award, the Mayor of Housing, who is also known as a real estate success strategist, said his biggest impression was the diligence exhibited by the organisers in identifying genuine entrepreneurs working to push the case for Africa.

He made it clear that his group has many strategies and solutions in place.

“The reason we are starting from Port Harcourt is that it is one of the most beautiful cities that have been underdeveloped in Nigeria and has more potential than even most of the developed cities in Nigeria. And what we are doing is to open up Port Harcourt to the rest of the world.

“So, this award being a continental award with a global attention will not only bring the attention of the world to my brand but bring the attention of the world to the development we are bringing in Port Harcourt which is the world class ‘Sustainable Green Smart City’ project that will not only open up Port Harcourt but be a pilot scheme and a model from which we can replicate in every other part of not just Nigeria but Africa as a whole.”

He commended the organisers of the Peace Legend Awards series, saying such efforts needed to be deepened to uncover the real development going on in Africa and those driving it.

“In Nigeria, there are so many persons doing very noble things that are not being recognised. The meritocracy industry is almost an endangered industry in Nigeria where you are almost fighting against the tide alone and not being recognized. So, this is adding feathers to our wings, knowing that what we are doing to push the development needle in Nigeria and Africa is being noticed.”

He noted that most of the time, even regional bodies such as the African Union fail to create templates and procedures to identify both performing brands and personalities on the continent.

He said this seemed to be the first time the Peace Legend Awards had carried out actual due diligence to show that every part of Africa is part of the continent.

“I have been doing my thing in Port Harcourt feeling like somebody in a local pond. To be discovered in the continental river that we are making a contribution, for me it is a double feeling; the feeling of being seen and rewarded; and the feeling of being challenged because by the time you are recognised at the continental stage, you now need to deliver value that is continental and global. So, I feel both impressed and challenged at the same time.”

“All we have done is to build our perception because our flagship the Alesa Highlands Sustainable Green Smart City is being constructed this year and we are moving from perception to brand experience. Our vision is for our brand experience to be stronger than our brand perception.”

He said his foreign technical partners were coming from Korea.

“One beautiful thing about Korea is that, Korea went through the same development organogram like Nigeria or the development journey. In the early 70s and 80s, Korea was where Nigeria is today. So, they have seen what it takes to go from a third world country to where they are today.

“Apart from the fact that they are coming with technical support. They are coming with financial support, they are coming with something that is priceless which is experiential support because they have gone through this development path and they can see and tell the actual indices of development. That is why we are partnering with them and that is why even when they heard about this award, they have come to see it themselves and experience and can give us guidance from the experience they have and the experience we are having as a nation.”

The glamorous award ceremony, which took place at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, brought together notable figures from the private and public sectors, industry players, and policymakers to celebrate icons who have made significant impacts on peace-building and leadership.

It was a moment of conviviality as guests were entertained by a national cultural troupe, former Nigerian Idol runner-up Francis Atela, and several comedians, with the highlight being the ace Nigerian comedian, musician, and actor, Gordons, who hosted the event.

Apart from Seyi Tinubu and Alhaji Dangote, other prominent Nigerian personalities who received awards include High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL); Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service; and Hon. Mohammed Abba Isa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities.

Also awarded were ECOWAS Youth Ambassador, tech leader and social impact advocate Amb. Dr Tseghomi Oteri; Obi Cubana; Hon. Ayodele Olawande, Minister for Youth Development; Dr Ezekiel Ochoche, Founder and Group Managing Director of Zecks Group Africa; and Ambassador Sara Abdul, Executive Director and Founder of Shamies Unusual Hearts Foundation. Most of them were represented.

