Reality reimagined: The augmented world of Ife Olowu

The artist continues to expand what he calls Art of the Future, a brand philosophy rooted in using emerging technology like Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence to push creativity further, not replace it.

IT’S been quite a journey for Ife Olowu. Six years ago, the University of Lagos trained artist incorporated augmented reality (AR) technology into his paintings and drawings, creating a new form that blurs the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds.

Olowu brings his artworks to life once you scan them with your phone. The painting suddenly comes to life with sound, motion, colours, and much more.

Six years down the line, Olowu is not done pushing the envelope. After his first solo show ‘Coloured Reality’, which announced him to the world in 2022 and attracted global media, the well-received ‘Metamorphosis’ followed in 2023.

“Have you seen an artwork that speaks, cries, dances or anything else? I saw ‘Metamorphosis’, and I was blown away. A collection of artworks that comes to life when you place your phone directly on it. Talent unmatched! You need to see things yourself,” a viewer, Dami Adetunji, exclaimed after seeing Olowu’s ‘Metamorphosis’ in 2023.

Olowu has since then featured in other group exhibitions as he works on pieces for a third solo exhibition following a successful tour of Europe.

Approachable and serene, Olowu’s creativity and the way he brings his art to life set him apart. You don’t need to download any app to enjoy his work. All you need to do is scan the barcode on the artwork with your phone, and you’re transported into a wondrous world.

Olowu offered viewers a glimpse of his work earlier this year at the annual ArtMiabo International Art Festival in Lagos from April 21 to May 1. At the event themed ‘Artconomy: Redefining the Global Art Experience’, the artist provided attendees with a one-of-a-kind experience through ‘Makoko’, a painting depicting the famous Lagos slum on stilts, partially demolished years ago. It is a serene evening, and we see the stilt houses all aligned on the left. In front is a solitary houseboat, illuminated by a bright moon that bisects the two, casting a warm glow over the scene. With the addition of AR, the painting comes alive with crackling thunderstorms complete with sound.

He did the same in March at the Open Gallery in Halifax, London, where he showcased his famous mixed-media piece, ‘Identity’, celebrating Yoruba heritage. The artwork depicts a Yoruba female with a tribal mark (ila) and wearing elegant headgear (gele). In times past, tribal marks were a means of identity among the Yoruba. You could tell which part of the Yoruba nation a person came from through their marks. You had ‘Pele’, ‘Gombo’, ‘Abaja’ and ‘Keke’ favoured in different parts of Yoruba land.

However, Olowu’s ‘identity’ is more than just a painting. With augmented reality, he infuses vibrant bata drum beats into the painting, causing the prominent tribal marks to move rhythmically.

Another interesting Olowu work is ‘Rawani’ (Turban), which is popular in Northern Nigeria. The artist transforms the turbaned man in the painting into a Hausa playing the algaita flute, a traditional woodwind musical instrument used in the North. The viewer hears tuneful flute sounds once they scan the painting.

Having adopted ‘Art of the Future’ as his brand identity because it represents a unique approach and new direction focused on the possibilities of technology, Olowu strongly believes that AI will make the life of artists easier. Though AI has its disadvantages, he doesn’t believe it will make artists redundant. “I believe artists or creatives should embrace technology and use it to their advantage,” he notes

As he continues to experiment and evolve, Olowu remains a bold and brilliant force. He is bringing paintings to life, one scan at a time.

