Realfm unlocks new level with debut single ‘Shakara Flex’

Emerging Afrobeat artist Olufemi Odusi, better known as Realfm, has officially stepped into the music scene with the release of his debut single, Shakara Flex.

he track serves as a nostalgic nod to the legendary Afrobeat foundation laid by Fela Aníkúlápó Kuti, particularly referencing the 1972 hit Shakara (Oloje). In Yoruba culture, “Shakara” captures the essence of playing hard to get—an age-old flirtation dynamic that Realfm revives with a contemporary twist.

Shakara Flex marks more than just a debut—it’s the first taste of Realfm’s upcoming EP, Return of Love Songs. The project promises to explore romantic themes through a modern Afrobeat lens, blending personal storytelling with rhythmic grooves. For Realfm, this single is not just music; it’s a cultural continuation and a conversation with the past and present of Afrobeat.

Speaking on his musical origins, Realfm described a journey rooted in humble beginnings. “This is my first studio recording,” he explained, “a release that announces my arrival as an emerging artist.” His path has taken him from childhood performances in a local choir to countless solitary songwriting sessions, sometimes sparked by thoughts while in the shower—a place, he says, where reflections on everyday life often surface.

The inspiration behind Shakara Flex runs deep. Realfm revealed that the song was born out of his experience navigating romantic dynamics as a millennial surrounded by Gen Z sensibilities. “It’s a humbling experience,” he admitted. “There’s a generational gap in how we approach love and affection, and I wanted to put that tension, humor, and honesty into a track.”

What sets Realfm apart is not only his awareness of Afrobeat history but also his lyrical intention. He isn’t merely remixing a classic theme—he’s building on it with lived experience and fresh perspective. By doing so, he positions himself as a thoughtful voice in the ever-evolving Afrobeat genre, one who respects the past while boldly contributing to its future.

Listeners have quickly picked up on the track’s layered production and catchy hook, elements that suggest Realfm has a strong grasp on both sonic aesthetics and lyrical storytelling. Critics and fans alike are noting the subtlety with which he blends satire and sincerity—a nod to Fela’s own approach to social and romantic commentary.

