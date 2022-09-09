Real Warri Pikin named MoMo PSB brand ambassador

Popular Nigerian comedienne and on-air personality, Real Warri Pikin, has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for leading Nigeria’s fintech service provider, MoMo Payment Service Bank (MoMo PSB).

The artist, named Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, was unveiled as brand ambassador at a ceremony held at the MoMo PSB office in Lagos on August 30, 2022. This makes her the first brand ambassador signed by the service provider.

Acknowledging her new status as a member of the MoMo PSB family, She said: “I am very happy to be part of this great development. The brand’s emphasis on financial inclusivity and assisting Nigerians motivates me to want to be involved in the narrative. I am proud to now be their ambassador.”

Real Warri Pikin is well known for using the Warri pidgin, which has now become her signature style. In just over five years, she has had phenomenal career accomplishments that has exceeded many expectations. Her brand has grown through a genuine and relatable hustler’s journey, which fans greatly admire.

Speaking on the choice of Real Warri Pikin as ambassador, General Manager Commercial, MoMo PSB, Elsa Muzolini, said:“The brand’s choice to work with Real Warri Pikin was effortless. This is simple because she represents principles that are in perfect alignment and are both designed to challenge the status quo with ideas and innovations. MoMo PSB places a lot of importance on fintech and financial inclusion. We have always viewed ourselves as a business that promotes economic expansion and development wherever we are active. By working with a great act like Real Warri Pikin, we hope to promote discussion and growth in the industry and drive our desired objectives.”

This alliance has the potential to be a game-changer for both parties. We are excited about this new collaboration, and have faith that Real Warri Pikin would give it her all, in her work with MoMo PSB.” She added.

MoMo Payment Service Bank is a subsidiary of MTN Nigeria. Launched in May 2022, MoMo PSB is poised to enable millions of unbanked and underserved Nigerians access to a wide range of financial service products.