AMID last-minute intense horse-trading ahead of the planned meeting of opposition presidential candidates to explore the possibility of producing a consensus candidate for the 2027 general election, there are strong indications that Governor Seyi Makinde has no intention of stepping down from the presidential race.

Investigations by Sunday Tribune indicate that the Oyo State governor, who is the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), remains determined to contest the January 16, 2027 election against President Bola Tinubu and other candidates.

Five major considerations are believed to be driving his determination: his confidence in his electoral prospects, his political standing in the South-West, the argument for regional power rotation, his record in governance and his belief that his RESET Nigeria agenda offers an alternative to the current political order.

Makinde had, for the umpteenth time, last Thursday, reaffirmed his determination to become Nigeria’s next president, dismissing speculations that he might withdraw from the race to support another opposition candidate.

Sources familiar with the thinking of his camp told Sunday Tribune that the governor and the APM leadership had done their political calculations and concluded that the prevailing political atmosphere favoured his ambition.

A major consideration, according to the sources, is Makinde’s perceived political influence in the South-West, where his supporters believe he has established considerable goodwill among voters, particularly in at least four of the six states in the region.

His supporters also argue that the South-West should produce the next president to complete the remaining four years of the eight-year power rotation arrangement between the North and the South.

They contend that the region would be reluctant to abandon one of its own, particularly a sitting governor whose supporters believe he has demonstrated the capacity to provide leadership through his seven years in office in Oyo State.

Another factor is the governor’s rejection of reports linking his presidential ambition to a possible vice-presidential arrangement with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. Sources in his camp described the speculation as part of a political campaign designed to undermine his ambition and create uncertainty within the opposition.

“Those behind the rumour and propaganda are living in a world of delusion. The rumour is a figment of their imagination because Makinde has no plans to step down for any other candidate.

“He has his eye on the ball, which is to win the election.

“Besides, it is still the turn of the South-West to produce the next president who will complete the eight-year cycle of power rotation between the North and the South.

“It is also pertinent that there is no way the South-West will want to abandon one of their own, fresh with ideas to lead the country. It is completely unrealistic that they will want to abandon their own son, who has demonstrated convincing capacity and resourcefulness in the last seven years as governor of Oyo State.

“So, if the coalition means business, it must support the South-West as its preferred region for the January 16, 2027 presidential election. It is politically unrealistic and counterproductive to think otherwise,” another dependable source told Sunday Tribune.

2027 will be defining year for Nigeria, says Makinde

The governor’s confidence in his ambition has also been reflected in his recent public engagements, particularly his address at the Kaduna Baptist Conference 2026 (Baptist Day), held at Albarka Baptist Church, Kaduna, on Saturday.

Speaking to delegates at the event, Makinde described 2027 as a defining year for Nigeria, expressing confidence that Nigerians would use the presidential election to usher in a new order of governance.

He maintained that sovereignty belonged neither to politicians nor political parties but to God and the people, who ultimately determined the country’s direction through their votes.

“2027 is the defining year for Nigerians. Governments will come and go. Political parties and political players will come and go, but Nigeria remains,” he said.

The APM presidential candidate urged Nigerians to use their votes to change the direction of governance, insisting that the country needed a fundamental reset in its approach to security, economic management, education and socio-political development.

He presented his RESET Nigeria Manifesto to the conference through its chairman, Rev. Dr Ishaya Adamu Jangado. The agenda is anchored on four major pillars: resetting the country’s security architecture, economy, education and socio-political order.

Calling on Nigerians to use their votes to end bad governance, poverty and insecurity, Makinde said collective efforts were necessary to build a prosperous and secure nation.

“If Nigeria is working for you, then don’t do anything. But if Nigeria is not working for you, then join me, let’s reset it together,” he told the congregation.

He also expressed optimism about his chances in the 2027 presidential election, recalling that he became governor of Oyo State without a godfather and attributing his emergence to the will of God.

The governor urged Nigerians to pray for the country and ensure that the electoral process remained peaceful, warning against politicians who might seek to exploit citizens’ emotions for political gains.

“Elections will always come and go, so please don’t kill yourself for any politician, including myself,” he cautioned.

The Chairman of the Kaduna Baptist Conference, Rev. Dr Ishaya Adamu Jangado, commended Makinde for his humility and commitment to the welfare of the people, while praying that God’s will would prevail in his ambition to lead the country towards stability and economic prosperity.

Campaign organisation dismisses withdrawal rumours

Meanwhile, the Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MD-PCO) has dismissed reports suggesting that the APM presidential candidate was considering stepping down from the contest.

In a statement by its Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Nanna Thediwa, the organisation described the reports, which had gone viral, as false and misleading, insisting that there was no agreement, negotiation or arrangement for Makinde to withdraw from the presidential race.

“Makinde is fully in the 2027 presidential race with his RESET Nigeria Agenda on the platform of the APM,” it stated.

The organisation stressed that the former governor was focused on his ambition to lead what it described as a four-year transitional government of national unity, insisting that there was no plan to abandon the presidential contest.

Oyo APM remains intact, says governor’s aide

The Oyo State Government has also dismissed reports suggesting that Makinde intends to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race, endorse another candidate or merge the APM’s political structure in the state with another party.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, stated this in a press release, declaring that there was no arrangement for Makinde to step down for any presidential candidate or dismantle the APM structure in Oyo State in favour of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or any other political platform.

“Governor Makinde has no intention whatsoever of withdrawing from the presidential race, stepping down for any candidate, or dismantling the APM structure in Oyo State. Any claim to the contrary is a fabrication and should be treated with the contempt it deserves,” he said.

Olanrewaju acknowledged that opposition political parties were exploring possible areas of collaboration ahead of the 2027 general election but maintained that no agreement had been reached on adopting a common presidential candidate.

“It is therefore preposterous to insinuate that Governor Makinde has agreed to step down for any presidential candidate,” he added.

The media aide also dismissed reports of an alleged arrangement to abandon the party’s governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly candidates in favour of another political platform.

He described as unfounded suggestions that the governor was seeking to exchange his presidential ambition for a political appointment or sacrifice the interests of party members and candidates.

According to him, Makinde does not make decisions affecting party members and candidates through secret arrangements or political horse-trading.

“Those who know Governor Makinde understand that he does not make decisions affecting the future of party members and candidates through secret arrangements or political horse-trading. Such claims are inconsistent with his character, leadership style and long-standing commitment to consultation, transparency and due process,” he said.

Olanrewaju reaffirmed that Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi remained the APM governorship candidate in Oyo State, while the party’s National Assembly, State Assembly and other candidates retained its support.