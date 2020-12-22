Real People concept shares knowledge on ranching model with cattle farmers

REAL People Concept Hub, a company renowned for cattle production, recently brought together cattle farmers from various parts of the country together to share with them various skills in cattle production which also include ranching model.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on the sidelines of the training programme tagged:”Profitable Modern Cattle Production (Ranching Model) which held at RPC Cattle Hub located at Ogbaagba village, Olaoluwa Local Government, Iwo, Osun State, Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Tunmise Olagbaju said:”As a country, we have had issues with pastoralism and we want to transit to ranching.

“But the system or the method to use has also been a source of noise and at a point nobody is also talking about ranching again. The truth of the matter is that we cannot do without ranching because we need to produce our animals in a more productive ways.

“For example, in pastoralism, during the good time when we have grasses the animals would be fine, once there is dry season, all the meat that they develop would be lost. So, it is like back and forth so why should we live in such a cycle? You go up today, you go down tomorrow. So, that also neccessitated the training that we are having today that is how can we encourage to embrace ranching?

“And we chose this site to also encourage people that if a young man can achieve this, anybody can achieve it. The overall aim is to expose participants to what ranching is all about and how they can improve on their productivity, how to make more animal protein available to the Nigerian populace.”

A participant from Hedima Enterprise Farm, Keffi, Nasarawa State, Hamza Usman Nagarba, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune noted that:”I am attending this training to gain more knowledge on how to improve dairy and beef production especially cattle breeding and ranching. We are hoping to put an end to the issue of cattle rustling, conflict between farmers and herdsmen through ranching model of which we would be acquiring its knowledge here today.”

