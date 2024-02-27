In a bid to help cattle farmers to get the best from their cattle production, Real People Concept, a company renown for animal production through scientic and technological means has launched a cow fertility application.

Shedding light on the lastest delopment, Managing Director of the company, Mr Tunmise Olagbaju, said: ” Cow fertility calculator is an application on Play Store that if installed and apllied well will help cattle farmers to monitor the fertility of their animals.

“It can help farmers to track when their animals are on heat to help them to be able to know whether to do natural mating or artificial insemination. It can also help farmers to track the regularity of the heat of their animals. Of course farmers need to put certain data on the application to help them track the performance of their animals.

“Like when the animals are noted on heat when they certain signs like there is mucous discharge, restlessness among other issues. All of these signs point to heat, so when these data are inputed on the application, it will be able to generate a data and after processing it and be able when next the animal is coming on heat.

“And once the animal is inseminated and it is positive, the farmer will put it on record that the animal is pregnant and the app will now be able to estimate the delivery date, the application will also take the record of the offspring so that will help the farmer to manage the pedigree and the progeny record.