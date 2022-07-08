Real Housewives of Lagos reunion excites viewers

The first season of Showmax’s original reality series, The Real Housewives of Lagos was definitely as entertaining as it was explosive. For 11 weeks, the ladies kept fans and viewers talking on and off social media. Now, the ladies are back for a reunion sit down with host, Uti Nwachukwu, and they sure brought fire. With the impeccable fashion, hot spills, and the fights, the ladies did not hold back.

The reunion kicked off with five of the ladies – Laura Ikeji-Kanu, Iyabo Ojo, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, and Mariam Timmer. Carolyna Hutchings, later on, made a grand entrance and got a cold welcome from the ladies who did not seem excited about her presence.

They revisited the allegations Carolyna made about Laura being pimped to a governor which led to the first major fight of the show. Laura insisted Carolyna was lying and said she got calls from her in-laws asking about the rumour. Carolyna maintained her stance and insisted the rumour was from Laura’s camp and asked Laura to be careful who she hangs out with. Laura could not help but shake her head and let the matter be as it seemed like Carolyna was not going to take her allegations back.

The friendship between Laura and Toyin might have taken a different turn as the two friends had a not so friendly conversation at the Reunion. Toyin accused Laura of always playing the victim and Laura mentioned that she had not spoken to Toyin since the Dubai trip and her relationship with Toyin became worse after she watched the show and saw all Toyin had to say about her during her confessionals.

Still, on friendships, it might have been mentioned a few times that Toyin and Carolyna were friends way before the show. However, what was not expected was the hot go at each other that occurred at the reunion. Uti had asked the ladies to shed some light on their strained friendship before the show and that was where the trouble started. From calling each other liars to Carolyna calling Toyin a university dropout to Toyin calling Carolyna a fifth wife, the ladies went hard at each other and it was a lot.

The preview clip for the next part of the reunion showed us Toyin and Chioma going at each other and Mariam confronting Carolyna about something she had said on the show. We cannot wait to see what that was about. The next part of the reunion will be screened today, exclusively on Showmax.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

