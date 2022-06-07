Real Estate Unite: Firm targets sustainable devt, launches ESG Community

Passionate about improving the efficiency and environmental impact through sustainable practices in the sector, the Managing Director of 3invest, Ruth Obih, has gathered all stakeholders to the launch of Unite ESG Community in Lagos.

She said the milestone event marked the 10th edition and the return of the most influential real estate forum in Africa since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Obih, the launch of the Unite ESG Community would encourage individual ESG assessment, sustainability education, EDGE and other certifications, sustainability policies and statements, ESG and climate strategy, green buildings, green finance, responsible investing, ethical construction practices and the collation, assessment and use of empirical data.

The managing director of 3INVEST and founder of the Unite Community, said “The Unite ESG recognition is a tool to encourage, empower and spotlight real estate professionals, organizations and projects embracing sustainability by using ESG metrics to measure and assess their performance and their commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Supporting the initiative, Professor of Sustainability and Environmental Law, London South Bank University, ProfessorObas John Ebohon, pointed out that36 per cent reduction in CO2 emission by 2030 is expected of the real estate sector to remain under the 2oC target, benchmarking with the Paris agreement target.

According to professor, the ultimate goal is carbon neutrality by 2050.





Speaking on how the African real estate sector can embrace a more sustainable culture during the 10 edition of Real Estate Unite and the launch of Unite ESG Community in Lagos, Ebohon laid emphasis on how and where people build can have a great impact on the environment and health.

Green Building Lead, IFC Nigeria Ghana & Kenya representative,Dennis Papa OdenyiQuansah, stated that the estimated $768 billion investment potential in green buildings between 2018 and 2030 in emerging market cities was due to the sharp increase in building construction expected over the next few decades and the opportunity to ensure these are built green.

During his presentation on “Introduction to sustainability in the built environment,” he gave a holistic view of EDGE and how it aligns with all the major international green finance standards.

According to him, green buildings cost three per centmore upfront with a three-year payback.

Chairman, Unite Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Community, JumokeAkinwunmi, gave a broad overview of the real estate industry in the last 10 years and the role real estate unite has played to fill the gaps.

Celebrating and recognising stakeholders who are leading in the journey towards a sustainable culture, IFC, ACTIS, Sintali, Africa Capital Alliance, Misa Group, Elalan Construction Company, Karmod Nigeria and Family Homes Fund were commended for their commitment to a sustainable future.

No fewer than 60 speakers, 50 exhibitors, 650 delegates across the globe and over 1000 footfalls gathered at the summit

This edition of the event was centred on climate tech, sustainability and ESG with the theme “Towards asustainable culture.”

The forum featured a sustainability conference, exhibition and ESG recognitions attended by industry stakeholders and individuals who are passionate about improving the efficiency and environmental impact through sustainable practices in the real estate sector.

Industry stakeholders such as IFC EDGE, Stanbic IBTC, Broll, Elalan, Mixta Africa, Purple, Landwey, Clifton Homes, Karmod, Rendeavour, Dutum, The Address Homes, Horizon Estates, Haven Homes, Master Builders, ACTIS, Family Homes Fund, Home Works and Afriland Properties PLC, Damac Dubai, UPDC, CPL Ghana, Strongmas, 3INVEST represented half of Unite 2022 summit audience.

The two-day event kicked off with a private event by master Builder Solutions, Unite 2022 Leaders Meeting and the African Women In Real Estate 2022 (AWIRE) Forum.

The leaders meeting consisted of senior stakeholders, CEOs and founders in the real estate industry and was sponsored by Dutum Company Limited.

Speakers at the forum include the Founder, Green Hub Africa, HenryBassey, who chaired the panel. Other panellists include Femi Adewole – Managing Director, Family Homes Fund; TayoOdunsi – Founder & Chief Executive Officer Northcourt; JideAdekola, Executive Director, Homeworks and LaideAgboola, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Purple.

Sponsored by Mixta Africa, the A.W.I.R.E stands to promote Sustainable Development Goal 5 which aims to achieve gender equality by ending all forms of discrimination, violence and any harmful practices against women and girls in the public and private spheres, was embraced with brilliant top female players in the real estate industries who are positively creating impacts in the real estate sector.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech