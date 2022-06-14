Real estate: Safe haven of money launderers, EFCC boss insists

By Dayo Ayeyemi
Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, AbdulrasheedBawa, has said that real estates are safe haven of money launderers.

Speaking on last Thursday while receiving the President of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors Valuers (NIESV), Emmanuel Wike, Bawa narrated how they discovered a retired civil servant built a university in Kaduna.

“Just last month, we discovered a retired civil servant built a university in Kaduna and nobody, including your members, reported such transactions.

‘’So, I’m still bold to say that the real estate sector is one of the easiest places for money launderers. That’s why we’re empowering SCUML with all the necessary tools to enable us achieve our mandate, so whatever we are doing is backed by the law.”

Bawa urged members of the NIESV to comply with extant laws regulating their practices by furnishing the EFCC with full details of suspicious transactions in line with the Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Act (2022).

Wike assured the anti-graft agency that his members would collaborate with the EFCC by exposing the bad eggs in the profession.

