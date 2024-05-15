John Adeyemi, a renowned real estate consultant and managing director of Peniel Group, has released a motivational book, titled, ‘Journey to the Top,” as part of his resolution to unveil the secrets of success to the world.

Adeyemi, who is one of the most accomplished realtors in Nigeria and around the globe, on Saturday, April 20, launched his debut book detailing the experiences and challenges of entrepreneurs.

The book also shares solutions to the challenges facing small scale businessowners and intending entrepreneurs.

According to Adeyemi, the book tells the story of his business success.

The book is creatively written to unveil many business secrets and will also bring liberation to frustrated business owners.

He said: “I have released so many secret buttons in my book which is self-explanatory for whoever reads it and will also serve as a shackle breaker.

“The book ‘Journey to the Top’ is worth reading as it is full of captivating true business stories, worthy of admittance to the growing corpus of sublime business world and will definitely enrich the perspectives business minded, scholars, community experts and anyone interested in the struggle for freedom from long aged failure.”

The author promises to continue to open the eyes of business-minded individuals and keep encouraging them to search deep within themselves to identify their potentials.

Adeyemi has over 15 years’ experience in Investment Banking and Portfolio Management.

He has bagged many awards from reputed institutions.

