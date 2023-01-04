Real estate firm rewards staff members with landed property

Two loyal workers of a real estate firm, Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited have been compensated with plots of land with complete documents.

The compensation, it was learnt, was part of the company’s reward system designed to take care of the welfare of the firm’s staff members.

The Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Dr Babatunde Adeyemo, who revealed this during his housewarming and New Year’s celebration noted that the duo of Mr. Opeyemi Adebayo and Ms Bolanle Olusiyan merited the honour following their honesty, diligence and commitment to the growth of the company.

While urging others to emulate them, he noted that the company which is the promoter of Pelican Valley Estate, Pelican Brief Estate, Pelican Ecostay Apartments and Pelican’s Greenish Acres Farm Estate will not hesitate to reward each employee as they deserve.

Adeyemo further disclosed that it took him eight years to complete the new house while he lived a one-bedroom apartment, adding that some neighbours even had doubts about his CEO status during the time.

He noted that in the company’s estate, he prioritises infrastructure which is why the estate fully armed security personnel and standard electrification.

One of the company’s lawyers, Hazan Yakubu, noted that he appreciates that the company places high emphasis on documentation, a development, he said, distinguishes them among others.

Also speaking on the facility’s infrastructure, a client, Mrs Adedotun Adedehinbo, said: “We met fully energised electricity here and fully armed security guards to ensure our safety.”