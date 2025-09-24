Real estate firm announces Guinness World Record attempt, unveils expansion plans

Gtext Holdings, the parent company of Gtext Homes, a leading real estate company in Nigeria and Gtext Land, has announced significant strategic developments, including the acquisition of a company with a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) license and the launch of a new subsidiary.

Notably, the acquisition of the SEC-licensed company is a key development for Gtext Holdings, allowing the company to expand its services and provide new opportunities for local and international investors.

According to Farouq Usman, MD of Gvest, a subsidiary of Gtext Holdings, “This acquisition underscores our commitment to regulatory compliance and investor trust.” A new subsidiary, Gtext Construction, was also introduced by the executives, which will manage the full construction value chain, focusing on quality assurance, cost efficiency, and timely delivery of projects.

According to Soonie Osuki, CEO of Gtext Construction, “As we continue to expand our real estate portfolio, Gtext Construction will allow us to take full control of the construction value chain. By managing our projects from design to completion, we will ensure the highest standards of quality, timely delivery, and cost-efficiency.”

Dr. Stephen Akintayo, Chairman of SACI Holdings, a private equity firm that oversees and invests in diverse portfolios of companies, and founder of Gtext Holdings, emphasised the importance of collective efforts and team building.

“We’ve come this far because of collective efforts. There are people here who have been here for the last 7 years, 10 years, 8 years. They’re putting their life into this business. And we think that it’s time to do this more as a company rather than the founder.” Gtext Holdings is also planning to attempt a Guinness World Record for the “Largest Real Estate Conference in the World in a Tent” on December 20, 2025, with 10,000 physical attendees and over 100,000 virtual participants.

Dr. Akintayo said, “We’re hoping that this Guinness World Record will also help put clarification to real estate issues. It will also help bring confidence into the sector.” This announcement coincides with the 10th anniversary celebration of Gtext Homes and Gtext Land, marking a decade of growth in real estate and investment services. The milestone is not only a celebration of past achievements but also a springboard for future expansion into new markets and industries.

According to Dr Akintayo, “Our journey has always been about scale and sustainability. As we enter our second decade, we remain focused on innovation, investor trust, and building communities that last.”

By combining regulatory expansion, new subsidiaries, global reach, and employee recognition, Gtext Holdings is positioning itself as a diversified group with ambitions that stretch well beyond real estate. Notably, the company operates in multiple countries, with Gtext USA and Gtext Nigeria being separate entities, each governed by its own legal and regulatory frameworks. According to Bukola Lukan, COO of Gtext Holdings, “While both share the same vision, the distinction enables Gtext to adapt to specific market conditions in different geographies.”

The company also recognised its longest-serving staff, rewarding them with cash gifts and expense-paid trips. Vivian Amaechi noted, “Our people are our greatest asset. Their loyalty and dedication have been the foundation of our success.” With its sights set on the Guinness World Record and its commitment to excellence, Gtext Holdings is poised for continued success in the years to come.

