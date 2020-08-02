Real estate big boy, Akintunde, buries mum

POPULAR real estate guru, Armstrong Tope Akintunde, CEO of Aerofield Homes is set to bury his mum, Madam Oluremi Julianah Akintunde-Tiamiyu on August 6 and 7 in Iperu, Ogun State amidst pomp.

The funeral which kicks off on Thursday, August 6 with Service of songs and wake keep at her residence, No 8 Ogere-Abeokuta road, Iperu Remo by 5pm, will be rounded off with a commendation and funeral service on Friday, August 7 at the Methodist Church, Iperu Remo by 10am.

Insiders say though the event is strictly by invitation due to COVID-19 issues, the big players in the real estate industry are expected to grace the occasion to give moral support to one of their own.

The notable estate developer was said to have told friends that his mum’s death was so painful and that he would surely miss her as she was a caring, loving and accommodating Christian woman during her lifetime.