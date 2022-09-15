Reading habits approaching lowest point in Nigeria, says FG

The Federal Government has lamented that the habit of reading is speedily approaching freezing point in Nigeria, even as it formerly flagged off the 2022 nationwide readership promotion campaign to address the challenge of poor reading culture in Nigeria.



Minister of State for Education, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah who flagged off the campaign at a ceremony in Abuja said the theme of this year’s campaign, “Reading as a Panacea for Societal Problems” is timely and appropriate, considering the declining level of reading habits in the world today and in particular, Nigeria.



“Efforts are ongoing by the Nigerian Government to entrench stimulate and enhance the reading of books, newspapers and magazines and this is especially important at a time when an increasing number of people spend less time reading, and when reading skills are declining.



“This may have been the cause of suicide bombing, banditry, terrorism and other societal vices,” Opiah said.

He commended the Management and staff of the National Library of Nigeria for taking this year’s Readership Promotion Campaign to the grassroots where it is most desirable, saying, a reading society no doubt is an informed and knowledgeable society that contributes positively to economic transformation and all-round development of its country.



“Reading adds quality to life, provides access to culture and cultural heritage. Reading empowers and emancipates brings people together. In addition, reading improves your focus, memory, empathy and communication skills.



“It can reduce stress, improve your mental health and makes you live longer. Reading also allows you to learn new things that will help you to succeed in your work and relationships.



“It expands your vocabulary and strengthens your writing abilities and makes you intellectually sound.



“The general notion that Nigerians are reading less than they used to, and that a worrying percentage of children have trouble with reading comprehension have prompted the various Readership Promotion Campaigns by the National Library of Nigeria and other stakeholders.



“The Federal Ministry of Education has made the promotion of reading culture one of our top priorities, this is reflected in Pillar 10 (Library Services in Education) of the Ministry’s Education For Change: A Ministerial Strategic Plan

(MSP),” the Minister said.



National Librarian and Chief Executive Officer of the National Library of Nigeria (NLN), Professor Chinwe Anunobi, in her remark at the event also lamented that the habit of reading is speedily approaching freezing point in Nigeria.



She insisted that Nigeria must put reading at the top of her priority list in the quest towards attainment of the all-inclusive sustainable development hinging on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals to be achieved and sustained, particularly SDG4, which is centred on education.

Anunobi stated that the campaign was designed to awaken reading consciousness among Nigerians by way of promoting the availability and use of good reading materials by all and sundry as well as collectively seek solutions to the obstacles to reading culture in Nigeria.

She added that the engagement would take place in all 36 States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, with a focus on donation of books and other materials to Primary/ Secondary Schools as well as other vulnerable groups in support of their learning.

She said: “This year’s campaign which is borne out of the need to impact on the local people- “the Hard to Reach” will be held in the hinterlands where out of school children which was put at 20 million by UNESCO as well as the illiterate adults are found.

“When we say Hard-to Reach, we are not only talking about geographical spaces but language barriers. So we are taking the campaign to royal palaces, to meet the royal fathers who will galvanize support by identifying volunteers, which will drive the project in those communities.



“The campaign is not expected to be flash in the pan, whereby once we turn our backs, the project will end. The arrangement is concluded to provide these communities with whiteboards, markers, writing materials and basic reading materials, in other to engender basic literacy skills,” the National Librarian said.





