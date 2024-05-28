Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, has sparked a wave of reactions following the announcement of her new political appointment.

The popular Nollywood star confirmed her new role via her social media platforms, drawing both praise and criticism from fans and political commentators alike.

Here are a few reactions

@Ishow_leck wrote “When she opened an office in Abuja after the election, someone challenged her why she’s did so, this is the reason why and the agenda was right there before now. Happy for her sha”

@tomi_waziri wrote “May the life of anyone supporting APC be like the situation of Nigeria like and say amen’

@Timmysofine wrote “Many unnecessary portfolios in the government”

@hartmanthe2nd wrote “From acting to politics, this one na smooth sailing”

@TifeAdebayorr wrote “Start as an actor/actress then when you no longer have a career, enter politics 👍🏾”

@frankulom wrote “So, all the money wey dem dey make for Nollywood, dem still dey find appointment? Chai!”

However, the appointment has also drawn criticism. Detractors question her qualifications and the influence of celebrity status in political appointments. Some critics argue that political roles should be reserved for individuals with extensive experience in governance and public service.

The announcement has certainly put Eniola Badmus at the center of a significant public debate, reflecting broader conversations about the intersection of entertainment and politics in Nigeria. As she steps into her new role, all eyes will be on her to see how she navigates this challenging and high-profile position.